Here it all starts from September 22, 2022: Salomé ready to betray Anaïs? Spoilers

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In Here it all begins episode 493 broadcast on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Lisandro wants to find out the truth about Anaïs and calls his friend to account. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 22, 2022, Lisandro tries to find out more about Anaïs' past, but the young woman refuses to answer his questions. Salomé and Anaïs now compete around a menu to decide the winner of the exercise. Charlène doesn't hesitate to disturb Anaïs during her preparation and takes advantage of her absence to rummage through Mathieu's notebook, but David comes to the rescue. Anaïs and her friend then decide to punish Teyssier's daughter by stealing her clothes during her shower. Furious, Charlène then complains about Anaïs to Lisandro, and stirs up her jealousy towards David. The room teacher then asks Salomé for an explanation, who feels obliged to tell her friend's past.

At the same time, the second-year students spent the whole night preparing their recipe. The result pays off, Louis is satisfied and the students now know the preparations by heart. But, in this episode of Here it all begins on the TF1 TV program on Thursday, Ambre, exhausted, cannot follow Claire's class and gets injured. Chief Guinot then discovers her son's methods and complains to Antoine. Claire decides to distance herself from her son, who reproaches her for having denounced him.

Finally, Greg and Eliott must work in pairs in Here it all begins Thursday, September 22. Greg, however, is determined to learn vegan cooking and makes his boyfriend promise to let him pitch his ideas. However, Eliott rejects all of her ideas, which creates tension within the couple. Greg decides to work alone. During the tasting, chef Listrac congratulates Eliott, but is impressed by Greg's proposal.