Here it all starts from September 2, 2022: Tom assaulted (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 479 of Here It All Begins, a drunken Tom is violently attacked. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all starts on September 2, 2022, the promo war is raging. For the 2nd years, it is certain, the new promotion was boosted, which allowed him to recover the menu of 30 years. To ease the tension, Eliott decides to throw a party. During the evening at the marshes, Tom, drunk, insults the 1st years, and more particularly Solal, Ethan and Axel. He is fired by the students. While collecting his things, Tom accidentally discovers pills in a coat. He doesn't have time to ask himself any questions since he is violently pushed and collapses on the ground. Axel finds him bleeding and calls for help. Amber wonders if Teyssier's nephew would not be responsible for her condition.

Also in episode 479 of ITC, on the TF1 TV program on Friday, tensions are still high between Hortense and Vic. The latter tries one last time to calm things down, without success. She then warns her sister: she will absolutely not allow herself to be pushed around. Meanwhile, Hortense, advised by Medhi, decides to take it upon herself and try to get closer to Vic, without success. The latter is determined not to listen to him... or even worse: to get closer to his friends.

Finally in the episode of Here it all begins on Friday September 2, we discover that David and Anaïs know each other. But she doesn't seem happy to see him. When Lisandro questions her, she remains vague and defensive, assuring that he was just a friend from high school who had a problem with authority. For his part, David assures Billie and Samia that Anaïs was less wise at the time when they were dating. A few hours later, the old acquaintances find themselves out of sight: Anaïs asks him to keep his distance from her, and never to talk about what may have happened in the past.