Here it all starts from September 16, 2022: Guillaume's farewell (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 489 of Here it all begins, broadcast on September 16, 2022, Guillaume leaves the Institute for good. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 16, 2022, the teaching team decides to keep Ethan at the Institute and to dismiss Chef Cardonne. The decision to keep Ethan in the school offends the students, Tom first. However, this allows Axel and Solal to reconcile. For her part, Samia throws out her four truths to Ethan's mother, who is determined to revolutionize the world of cooking. During a conversation with Ethan, Chief Cardonne understands, however, that her son has been taking amphetamines for years to support the pressure that his mother put on him. Chef Cardonne admits to him, however, that she has complete confidence in his abilities and that she knows that he will become a great chef.

At the same time, Guillaume is back at the Institute... to resign, insulting Emmanuel in the process. In episode 489 of ITC, on the TV program this Friday on TF1, Guillaume however admits to Antoine that he does not regret his decision and needs new horizons. Later, Kelly meets Guillaume, who makes her promise to share his news with her. They are interrupted by chef Armand, who bids a tearful goodbye to her ex-husband.

Finally, in Here it all starts on Friday September 16, the Master's students will have to create their emblematic dish and a strong restaurant concept in one week. However, only one project will be selected to become a real ephemeral restaurant on which the entire promotion will work. The students, and especially Anaïs and Salomé, are panicked by the challenge thrown at them. The two students ask Rose to cancel the module, who flatly refuses and reminds them that they are now professionals.