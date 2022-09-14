Here it all starts from September 15, 2022: Ethan saved from deportation? (spoiler)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In Here it all begins Thursday, September 15, 2022, Cardone takes all the risks to save Ethan from dismissal. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 15, 2022, we find Ethan in a very bad position at the Auguste Armand Institute. The young man, who confirmed having doped, faces a disciplinary interview with Antoine and Emmanuel. Both cannot ignore the fact that he cheated during the contest. They have to take action. However, the chef Cardone bursts into the office and announces that she pushed her son to dope in order to be able to keep up the pressure and above all to be the best. Confused, Teyssier and Miriel don't know what to think. They will postpone their decision. In class, however, Ethan faces classmates who are unwilling to let his cheating pass. Solal wants him out of the classroom. Another draws the word "cheater" on his table... Hard atmosphere for Ethan who specifies that he deserved it. A little later, he will thank Samia for not having pushed him. He offers her to go out with him but the young woman pushes him away: she liked him but given what he did, nothing will ever happen between them.

At the same time, in the episode on the TV program this Thursday on TF1, Louis Guinot's candidacy as a new teacher is under consideration. Claire, his mother, explains to Antoine that she would prefer her son to get away from her. But Antoine and Emmanuel consider him the best candidate for the job. They therefore decide to ignore the personal dispute between the son and his mother and therefore hire Louis. Charlene is thrilled! Claire, a little less... She assumes that each time Louis returns to the institute, dramas occur.

Finally, the master students meet the multi-starred chef Cécile Meyer. On these first two days of pre-return, this prestigious chef accompanies them on this beginning of the year. Anaïs and Salomé are very impressed, as are Enzo and Livio. Charlene, on the other hand, thinks it's an opportunity not to be missed: it's now or never to be seen well by important people in the industry. In addition, Cécile Meyer has the reputation of being able to launch, as well as stop the careers of young chefs. Don't miss it!