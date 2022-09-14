Here it all starts from September 14, 2022: Ethan confesses everything (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In Here it all starts Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Ethan admits to Teyssier that he takes drugs. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on September 14, 2022, Axel helps Ethan get rid of his pills. But the young man is consumed by stress and has trouble coping with withdrawal. However, he calms down as soon as Samia appears, and the first two years do not stop flirting. Despite his panic attack at the start of the day, Ethan shines over the Listrac leader. Emmanuel Teyssier, however, has doubts and accuses him of taking drugs. Ethan confesses everything.

At the same time, in the episode on the TV program this Wednesday on TF1, Claire is anxious at the idea of ​​Louis' return. Olivia reassures her. The young man is execrable to his mother, who then decides to distance herself from her son. Claire kicks him out. Louis then goes to Emmanuel's office to apply for a professorship at the Institute. Antoine and Rose are however starters, contrary to the director.

Finally, Eliott discovers that Hortense has been fired from the Double A brigade, but neither he nor Medhi refuse to believe that the fault lies with Vic, in Here it all begins on Wednesday September 14. During the service, Vic does not provide at all and Theo decides to send him to the dishwashing. Delighted, Hortense confronts her sister, advising her to work or leave before getting kicked out of the Institute. Vic then decides to work, and discovers a mysterious notebook filled with the names of former students of the Institute and a plan of the school. She is convinced that a mystery is hidden in the establishment.