Here it all starts from October 7, 2022: Anaïs chooses between David and Lisandro (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 504 of Here it all begins from October 7, 2022, Anaïs makes a choice between her two exes.

In Here everything begins on October 7, 2022, Lisandro apologizes for his behavior towards Anaïs and confirms to her that he still has feelings for her. Later, helped by David who encourages her to pay homage to her brother, the young woman finds the idea of ​​the dessert for her restaurant. She also receives support from her entire squad, even Charlene. Teyssier and chef Meyer are impressed by the proposal. At the end of the day, Anaïs announces to David that she only feels friendship for him and chooses to get back together with Lisandro.

At the same time, Kelly finally meets her father in ITC, on the TF1 TV program this Friday. But the reunion does not go as the young woman hoped, since they have nothing to say to each other and Thomas is distant. She also discovers that he has a younger daughter, Alicia. However, he hides Kelly's true identity from his daughter and cuts their visit short. However, Thomas calls her back to explain that he is in the middle of a divorce, that he is trying to obtain custody of his daughter and that their reunion falls at the wrong time. Kelly is devastated and does not want to see him again.

Finally, Vic decides to use a recipe from the Double A Circle book. of a recipe from the recipe book, admitting that it comes from a book found at the CDI. Theo is impressed and Hortense suspicious. Eventually, Vic decides to reveal the existence of the Circle and the secret room to Theo, against Billie's advice. She tells him that if he wants to take advantage of the proceeds, he too must join the Circle.