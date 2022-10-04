Here it all starts from October 5, 2022: Anaïs makes a suicide attempt (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In Here it all begins on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Anais is devastated by the discovery of the death of her brother. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on October 5, 2022, Anaïs is devastated by the discoveries she made the day before on the death of her brother. She clears things up with David, who advises her to take a break to clear her mind. The young woman refuses, preferring to stay alone. Anaïs goes to the beach and goes off to sea, ready to commit suicide. At the same time, Lisandro is worried and asks Salomé for explanations and discovers the truth. He forces the young girl to leave her post at the Master's restaurant to find her ex with the help of David. They find her things on the beach and see her far away in the sea. Lisandro and David swim to save her from drowning. They pick her up, unconscious.

At the same time, Emmanuel orders Théo to put Axel's creation on the Double A menu. The young chef feels humiliated and shows himself to be very haughty with his cousin in front of the rest of his brigade. They also argue in the corridors of the Institute, Axel being convinced that Theo is jealous of the relationship he has with his father. Vic then finds Theo at the commissary and takes the opportunity to get closer to the head of Double A.

Finally, Louis is warm and cordial with Claire and Olivia in Here it all begins, Wednesday, October 5. The two professors are amazed by his change of attitude. Later, Louis is shown to be charming with Livio, which Charlene finds strange. The young woman does not appreciate the change in attitude of her fiancé, who decides to concentrate on his place in his family and on the Institute.