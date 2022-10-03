Here it all starts from October 4, 2022: Anaïs responsible for the death of Mathieu (spoilers)

HERE EVERYTHING STARTS IN ADVANCE. In Here it all begins on Tuesday, October 4, Anaïs discovers the video on David's computer and the truth about her brother's death. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on October 4, Anaïs arrives late for the opening of her own restaurant and is distracted. The service is catastrophic. The young woman is upset by David's revelations the day before. She learns from Salomé that there is a video of her brother's death. Anaïs decides to look at these images, but is reframed by Teyssier at the restaurant. He decides to fire her and have her replaced by Salomé. She then takes advantage of David's absence to retrieve the video of Mathieu's death. She then discovers that it was she who made a "cap or no cap" with her brother, resulting in his drowning.

At the same time, in ITC on TF1's TV program on Tuesday, Samia dots the i's with Ethan: she's not there to flirt but to become a great chef. However, they are a sensation during the chef Guinot course, and the other students will also work on their recipe. Claire decides to continue to make them work together when she needs to re-motivate the class, while ordering them not to frolic in the kitchens anymore. Samia then reminds Ethan that they don't come from the same background, and that she can't afford to fail the Institute. Outside of class, she no longer wants to deal with him.

Finally, the first years begin pastry lessons with Landiras, in Here everything begins on October 4, 2022. Teyssier interferes in the middle of the course to criticize the achievements of the students, but is impressed by Axel's work. The latter ends up realizing that his passion is more baking than cooking. His uncle decides to give him private lessons. When Theo discovers this, he does not fail to show jealousy.