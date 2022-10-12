Here it all starts from October 13, 2022: Theo loses it (spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In the next episode of ITC on the TV program on Thursday October 13, Emmanuel chooses Axel to replace Theo, who is going crazy. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on October 13, 2022, Theo makes a scene with his father about Axel. The young man criticizes Teyssier for wanting to oust him in order to be able to work with his nephew on a proposal for the national competition. Emmanuel contradicts him and explains to him that he could have asked Enzo, Salomé or even Mehdi for help, but he was the one he went to see. At the same time, Victorine causes problems since she attends the compliments formulated by Landiras to Axel, who impresses her in class. She talks about it to Jasmine who is going to peddle the information to Axel and Elliott who offers to give Theo some ideas. Axel tries to help Theo who takes it extremely badly and shouts at him to leave his kitchen immediately. Arrived at this time, Emmanuel is interested in Axel's proposals and decides to dismiss his son in favor of his nephew...

At the same time, in the ITC episode of the TF1 TV program on Thursday, Lisandro and Anaïs are happy to meet again. The mixology professor is alerted by Jasmine to a difficult client. She turns out to be a friend of Lisandro who enjoys scolding him. The two reconnect over a drink with Gaëtan and Anaïs at the salins. Anaïs wants to learn more about their mixology and juggling techniques. They therefore lend themselves to the game and greatly impress the customers of the bar.

Finally, still in this episode 508 of Here it all begins from October 13, Charlène is particularly anxious at the idea of ​​trying on wedding dresses alone. Livio offers to take her to help her make the right choice. The young woman appreciates the gesture and explains to him, on the road, that she finds it difficult to sympathize with other women. Charlene presents him with her wedding dress but Livio, forced to tell the truth, does not validate at all. Charlène will therefore have to try on others to find the right dress for her future marriage to Louis!