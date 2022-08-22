Here it all starts from August 23, 2022: Laetitia rejects Tony (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 471 of Here it all begins, Laetitia learns of her reputation within the institute and decides to reject Tony's advances. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on August 23, 2022, Charlène demands accounts from Louis, whom she saw kissing Jasmine in a photo posted on social networks. He promises her that Jasmine means nothing to him, but Charlene doesn't want to hear anything. For her, their relationship is over. As for Louis, he swears to kill whoever took his picture with Jasmine. He will also investigate on the side of the greenhouse with Souleymane who swears that he saw no one that afternoon. Axel, too, learned about Jasmine and he tries to understand. The poor young woman is below everything. However, she can count on the support of Hortense who is very worried about her. And for good reason, Hortense and Mehdi are responsible for the leak of the photo. If everything works out quickly enough for Jasmine and Axel, this is not the case for Charlène who can be seen throwing her engagement ring on the ground crying.

Also in episode 471 of ITC, on Tuesday's TF1 TV program, Solal puts a lot of pressure on himself as the entrance exam to the Armand Institute approaches. He works hard every day to make sure to integrate the promotion at the start of the school year. Amber, meanwhile, wishes he could relax. But Axel and Jasmine come to tell him that there are three times more people registered for the competition this year than last year. Pessimistic, Solal is already beginning to lose his means: "I'm three times more likely to fail!" The friends decide to stick together. Meanwhile, Cardone decides to work on the dishes she could serve at Louis' engagement dinner. Salomé still has serious doubts about the couple getting back together. However, Cardone insists: according to her, Charlène and Louis cannot live without each other.

Finally, in the next episode of Here it all begins, Laetitia asks Clothilde for news of Guillaume. Clothilde is unfriendly on this subject, accusing Laetitia of multiplying relationships. Shortly after, when Tony comes to propose to Laetitia to go out with him in the afternoon or the evening, she announces to him that she is not available. Then Kelly's mother explains to him that she doesn't think of him as anything other than a friend. It's a cold shower for Tony who goes back to the coffee shop. However, Kelly does not understand, Tony very clearly pleases his mother. Laetitia explains to him the reproaches that Clothilde made to her and prefers to calm things down to avoid being thought of as a nymphomaniac.