Here it all starts from August 18, 2022: Charlène leaves Louis (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 468 of Here It All Begins, Charlene finally accepts the terrible truth about her fiancé Louis. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all starts on August 18, 2022, Louis hopes to cheer up his future fiancée Charlène by giving her his day to go buy a dress for their engagement. Meanwhile, the new Pop Up chef explains to Lionnel that he is very happy that Emmanuel Teyssier, his father-in-law, is gone and that Charlène did not believe a word of what he told her on the phone. about Louis and his plan to oust him. However, when Constance explains to her that everything was true, Charlène accepts the sad truth: Louis not only lied to her but he worked for his parents to separate. Furious, she goes to see him in full service at the Pop Up and announces that she is leaving him while smartphones are filming them. A video is quickly making the rounds on social networks. Louis tries to apologize to Charlene, one on one, but she decides to give him back his engagement ring.

Also in episode 468 of ITC, on TF1's TV program on Thursday, Enzo has grown wings since he became the pastry chef at Double A. He announces to Tom and Ambre that he wants to rethink the entire menu of desserts for the service of the day. Despite the reluctance of his friends, Enzo stays the course and receives praise from Iñesta who passes on the information that the customers have appreciated. Neither one nor two, Enzo shows up in the dining room during the service to receive the compliments of the customers himself. He is quickly taken over by Clothilde who asks him to show professionalism.

Finally, in the next episode of Here it all begins, Axel explains to Jasmine about his reaction to his participation in games to earn money. He tells his girlfriend that he suffered a lot from his brother's gambling addiction, especially because he had to help him find a lot of money quickly. For this, they embarked on burglaries and were caught... Jasmine understands better why he hates this kind of games. She claims that she has found a solution to earn money: a job that could pay her, but she is afraid to pass the interview. Axel offers her to keep Naël to help her but, shortly after, he also offers Salomé to go to the cinema to change her mind. Torn, Axel insists a little too heavily that Jasmine postpone her interview but ends up explaining everything to him. In the end, Axel plays babysitters for Naël in the company of Salomé who begins to imagine what would have happened to her if she had been in a relationship with Axel and not single when Swan entered her life...