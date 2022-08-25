Here it all starts August 26, 2022: Emmanuel's return to the engagement (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In Episode 474 of Here It All Begins, Charlene and Louis' engagement is maintained and Emmanuel makes a surprise appearance. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here everything begins on August 26, 2022, Louis and Charlène decide to maintain their engagement party at all costs. They shouldn't disappoint their social media followers, after all! The couple asks Salomé to help them cook the buffet. She gets help from Lionel and Kelly but also, surprise, from Theo who came back from London especially for the party. Louis, meanwhile, has not forgotten the dirty trick attempted by Mehdi and Hortense and he promises them never to forget and to do everything to make them regret it. Charlène tries to convince Claire Guinot to come to their party but she refuses once again. During the party, Charlène agrees to get engaged to Louis who gives her a new ring (the previous one had "bad karma"). Shortly after, Emmanuel Teyssier arrives at the party and congratulates his daughter.

Also in episode 474 of ITC, on the TF1 TV program on Friday, Clothilde announces to Laetitia that she can throw out the competition schedule because Teyssier's return will turn everything upside down again. Laetitia takes the opportunity to tell him that she will not be at the institute next week, because she will be in training. This does not help Clothilde at all who tries to make him cancel but Laetitia remains firm. Tony learns the news and is surprised not to have been informed of Laetitia's departure. He goes to see her to try to understand, and above all to ask her for an explanation of her behavior lately. Kelly's mother pushes him away again. Shortly after, however, she apologizes and tells him that she is not insensitive to his charms, but she prefers to take the time because her breakup with Guillaume is still very recent.

Finally, in the next episode of Here it all begins, Axel meets a future candidate for the Auguste Armand Institute entrance exam. It is Ethan, who asks him to visit the campus and particularly the kitchens. "I just like to know where I'm stepping". Little by little, Axel realizes that Ethan obviously has excellent cooking knowledge and knows Auguste Armand's recipes like the back of his hand. Axel is also worried about his chances of entering the institute if all the students are as good as Ethan. He, however, dodges questions regarding his status at school as a member of the Teyssier family. At the end of the episode, we discover that Ethan is none other than the son of Chief Cardone. She tells him that, to prove himself, he will have to do everything to crush Axel during the competition.