Here is when the energy check will be paid, the first known dates

INFO LINTERNAUTE.COM. Bercy has confirmed to us the 2024 energy check payment schedule. Nearly 6 million households will soon receive this assistance.

Only a few more days to wait. As the deadline for using the energy check paid last year approaches (March 31), the schedule for sending this aid for 2024 has just been announced to Linternaute.com. Around 6 million French people will receive this financial boost from the State intended to reduce electricity, gas, fuel oil or other bills for the most modest households having difficulty meeting these charges.

It is therefore in the spring, as in previous years, that the energy check will be paid gradually, department by department. The Ministry of the Economy tells us that the first shipments will begin on Tuesday April 2 and will last until Wednesday May 15, 2024. Over the six weeks, eligible households will receive it directly, depending on their place of residence . The payment schedule by department has not yet been finalized.

Over the past two years, several territories have had the first taste of the check: those in the Hauts-de-France region, but also Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Grand Est and Bourgogne Franche Comté. Gironde, Eure-et-Loir and the overseas departments were also the first to receive aid. It should also be noted that all eligible residents of the same city can receive it on different dates, with several shipments being scheduled.

This year, the energy check should benefit more families than in past years. Indeed, consumer associations have informed the administration that a million households could be excluded from the system due to the elimination of the housing tax, which served as a reference for determining eligible households. A hiccup quickly defused by Bruno Le Maire. The Minister of the Economy affirmed that there would be “no losers”. All beneficiaries of the energy check in 2023 will receive it again in 2024 and those who think they are eligible but have not received it will be able to make a claim after payments end on May 15.

Created in 2015 and generalized since 2018, this system has been renewed every year since, even though it had been announced that the check policy was going to end in France. On average, it allows households to benefit from 150 euros in aid, in a context where the price of electricity has notably increased by 10% on February 1.