Here is when social assistance is paid - the 2023-2024 calendar available here

You never know when you will receive the benefits you receive? The 2023-2024 calendar for all social assistance can be downloaded here.

When will you receive the allowances paid for the end of 2023 and 2024? The calendar is available. RSA, APL, AAH, activity bonus... Every month, family allowance funds pay this aid to around 7 million people in France. So many people, who, every month, rely on the payment of these allowances to make ends meet and it can be difficult to know the exact dates and timetables for this aid.

In total, there are 19 national social benefits in France and almost each allowance constitutes a specific file. So, to help you see more clearly and better anticipate the next monthly budgets, here is the calendar of dates on which these allowances will be paid. This 2023-2024 calendar includes the official CAF dates. It was established based on the rule which provides for a grouped payment on the same date. So everything is now collected on the same day during the month. The forecast dates for payment of the Christmas bonus, the energy check and the back-to-school allowance have been added. Click on the image to download the calendar in large format.

Download the social assistance payment schedule in PDF

However, the date may vary from one month to the next. If payments are scheduled to be made on the 5th of each month, the rule states that the day changes if it falls on a weekend or holiday. The calendar is then adapted.

Be careful though. The date given by Caf is that of the day it makes the transfer, not that of the day you receive the money. This may vary depending on your bank and it may take up to three days for it to appear in your account. So, there is no point in protesting against your local fund if on the 7th of the month you have not yet received your aid, this could come from your banking establishment.