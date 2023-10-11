Here is the list of professions that will recruit the most until 2030 - all salaries have been revealed

This sector will create 200,000 new jobs until around 2030, without long training and with excellent pay. Here is the list of professions and salaries.

This is the major sector of activity of the decade in France. The energy renovation of buildings will be strongly pushed by politicians with a recovery plan requiring 20 to 30 billion euros of additional annual investment in the next 6 years according to official figures. Essential in the ecological transition, the sector needs 650,000 positions by 2030, a large part of which will not be filled.

An opportunity for those looking for work: 170,000 to 250,000 additional jobs will have to be created to cover needs, as indicated by France Stratégie in two notes from September 2023 (n°126 and 127). This government service believes that it is necessary to strengthen the attractiveness of these professions, many of which are found in construction. But we can estimate that replacing polluting oil or gas boilers with heat pumps and biomass, renovating low-consumption buildings (BBC) and making the interior temperature more bearable for homes, in winter as well as during heatwaves, has something to give meaning to his work. All in companies with the RGE (Recognized Guarantor of the Environment) label.

The salaries of the many professions concerned are also weighty arguments. They were listed by France Rénov', the public home renovation service. Some salaries reach two to four times the minimum wage, for professions requiring short training. These data are official. France Renov' has classified them into four categories of professions and from the salary of a beginner to the salary of an experienced:

Other professions which are upstream, in the management or supervision of a construction or renovation project, require longer training: