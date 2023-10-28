Here are the ruinous cars in repairs according to a federation of motorists

Some vehicles are not spoiled by their manufacturer. They present the risk of major breakdowns which are very expensive to repair. Here is the complete list.

Do you already have an older car or are you looking to buy a used car? Do you want to avoid having too many garage bills and unexpected problems? If this is the case you absolutely must be wary of certain engines. In fact, they are the ones that often represent a very significant cost during repairs. To guide drivers, the FDM (Federation of Danish Motorists) has listed engines that have many more defects. Here is the list. If you have one of these, it might be wise to change vehicles before problems arise. And if you want to buy a used car, it's best to avoid them.

1.0 and 1.2 liter petrol engines from Peugeot, Citroën and Opel: The main problems reported concern the 1.0 and 1.2 liter petrol engines from the former PSA brands (Peugeot, Citroën and Opel). These engines tend to have high oil consumption. In addition, their timing belts can wear out prematurely, especially on turbo versions. Purchasing used cars with these engines is not recommended.

1.6 liter diesel engine from Peugeot, Citroën and Ford: This engine is prone to oil clogging. It is therefore essential to check that oil changes have been carried out regularly.

Ford 1.0 EcoBoost Engine: The main problems are related to cooling duct corrosion and timing belt wear, similar to PSA engines.

Ford's 1.5 EcoBoost engine: Some models produced between 2014 and 2019 have a design defect in the engine block, leading to excessive water consumption. Repair is expensive.

1.8 and 2.0 liter petrol engines from Audi, Seat, Skoda and VW: These engines often have high oil consumption due to faulty pistons.

BMW 2.0 liter diesel engine: This engine poses a fire hazard due to a part that may melt. BMW has issued a recall to correct this problem.

1.0 and 1.2 liter petrol engines from Nissan and Renault: These engines may have problems with the timing chain and oil consumption.

Although these seven engines are particularly problematic, the FDM also notes other engine problems, but on a lesser scale. It is therefore strongly recommended, whether you buy a used car from a dealership or an individual, to have the vehicle tested by a professional before finalizing your purchase.