Heavy rain and risk of flooding, what are the forecasts in the four departments on orange alert?

Hérault, Gard, Ardèche and Drôme are on rain-flood alert this Wednesday evening and until Thursday morning. Update on weather forecasts.

Four departments were placed on orange rain-flood vigilance by Météo-France this Wednesday, October 18, 2023. These are Hérault, Gard, Ardèche and Drôme. Note that Gard and Hérault are also affected by an orange flood alert. For now, vigilance is extended until tomorrow, Thursday October 19, 6 a.m. In its bulletin issued at 4 p.m., Météo-France mentions a “Mediterranean episode” that is completely “usual for the season”. On the agenda: “rainy intensities and occasionally remarkable accumulations, requiring particular vigilance”.

The only worry on the horizon is that we still do not know the exact location of the highest expected precipitation. The authorities fear that the rain will fall more in "regions of urbanized plains", these areas being more sensitive to intense rains. The local population is therefore invited to exercise caution and to keep themselves informed regularly of developments.

Specifically, what can we expect? While the rains intensified throughout the morning this Wednesday in Gard and Hérault, at the end of the afternoon and in the evening, rains with intensities of 40 to 60 mm per hour persisted in places and s extend to the two other departments affected by the orange alert. If the episode will therefore continue throughout the night, a lull is expected on Thursday morning. In total, 150 to 200 mm are expected during this episode in the Cévennes and Piedmont, and even up to 200 to 250 mm in places. On the plains, 70 to 100 mm, or even up to 150 mm, are expected according to Météo-France, and this in a very short time.