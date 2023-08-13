He puts lemon seeds in his banana: when you see what happens, you will do the same

The video showing this man using this method has been viewed over 6.1 million times.

Most people eat their bananas without thinking about other possible uses – and we can't blame them. However, besides their taste, bananas have special properties that have many beneficial uses.

It's actually possible to "plant" lemon seeds in a banana to improve their germination, and this intriguing trick has won over gardening enthusiasts. Like many other seeds, lemon seeds can germinate. However, this germination can sometimes be hampered by chemicals and enzymes which delay or stop it altogether.

It turns out that bananas give off ethylene, a natural plant hormone that regulates ripening. Ethylene can also counter the effect of chemicals and enzymes that inhibit seeds, thus promoting their growth. All you have to do to observe this phenomenon is to choose a ripe banana and insert some lemon seeds into it by making small incisions.

This is demonstrated in the video in this article. It may be beneficial to use seeds from an organic lemon, which reduces the risk of chemical contamination. Next, it's time to plant the banana containing the seeds.

You can put them in a pot filled with potting soil, like the man in the video does. Once the seeds sprout, they need to be removed from the banana and replanted - but not in a banana this time. It is important to note that there is no guarantee that this method will work, as the quality of lemon seeds can vary.