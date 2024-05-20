He puts dishwasher tablets in the toilet - here's what happens

This tip allows you to clean very dirty toilets without much effort and remove deposits and stains.

Urine contains minerals and chemicals like urea. If you do not flush the toilet after urinating, these substances can accumulate, crystallize and form deposits or stains. Additionally, urine can provide an environment conducive to the growth of bacteria, which can also cause dark or black spots. In this case, the toilet can quickly become difficult to clean.

You have tried many techniques, but nothing works, traces persist. How to do ? One solution, demonstrated in a YouTube video, is to use dishwasher tablets. These tablets are generally not effervescent. They are designed to slowly dissolve when exposed to water inside the dishwasher, gradually releasing their active ingredients for cleaning and breaking down food residue. And this feature is going to be of great use in cleaning dirty toilets.

Here's how to do it:

It is important to note that dishwasher tablets may contain chemicals that can damage the surfaces of some toilets if used improperly. Always test on an inconspicuous area of ​​your toilet. Finally, remember to maintain a regular cleaning routine for your toilet. Using dishwasher tablets can be a practical and surprising solution to common bathroom problems, but it is still important to use common cleaning products and regular maintenance to keep the toilet hygienic and clean.