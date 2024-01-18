“He must come, we are waiting for him”: angry farmers summon Gabriel Attal to meet them

The farmers who have been demonstrating and blocking the A64 motorway since Thursday, January 18, say they are ready to remain mobilized for several days as long as Prime Minister Gabriel Attal does not come to meet them.

After demonstrating in Toulouse on Tuesday January 16, farmers organized a blockade on the A64 motorway. For more than twenty-four hours, this Friday, January 19, the road has been blocked by tractors and hay bales in both directions, between Tarbes and Toulouse.

Monitored by drones, the demonstrators promise to stay as long as necessary. They summon the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, to come and meet them. And if he doesn't come, "we'll wait for him until the end", declared a breeder on BFMTV. Neither the cold nor the busy schedule of the head of the executive will make them give up. “We won’t move, we farmers have thick skin. […] We can wait a very long time, everyone takes us food and helps us sleep, there’s no problem.”

Farmers criticize the government for their precariousness and are demanding more resources. “Today, we have had no progress on all our important issues […] we have no help for breeders,” reports the Jeune Agriculteur union on BFMTV.

They point to overly restrictive measures and the rehabilitation of the consumption tax exemption rate on energy products. “We are going to have to pay much more for our non-road diesel than what we pay for it today,” adds the union.