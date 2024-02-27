“He is permanently on substances”: Emmanuel Macron takes it for granted after his comments on Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron's recent statements on sending troops to Ukraine continue to provoke reactions. An RN MP attacked the president, accusing him of being "permanently under substances".

Has Emmanuel Macron radically changed his mind on the situation in Ukraine? The president has always followed a cautious line on the conflict that has lasted for two years now at the gates of Europe: supporting Ukraine under attack by Russia, but not sending any troops to the territory. The head of state's opinion seems to have evolved. Monday February 26, he declared during a conference at the Elysée: "there is no consensus today to send ground troops in an official, assumed and endorsed manner. But dynamically nothing should be be excluded". Emmanuel Macron also reiterated that everything must be done so that “Russia cannot win this war”. This Tuesday, February 27, Gabriel Attal gave his support to the president from the Agricultural Show, believing that “we cannot exclude anything in a war”.

Such comments were widely divided, even in the presidential camp, and obviously provoked opposition, in particular the National Rally, often suspected of maintaining links with Russia. Latest charge to date: that of Pascale Bordes, RN deputy for Gard. She believes that the president wants to “drag” France “into war”. “It is not him who will wage war, it is our children, the French must understand that,” she explained to LCP.

Pascale Bordes also denounced the president's "irresponsibility" and "oversized ego." The elected representative of the far-right party even made serious accusations against the head of state: “We have the impression that Emmanuel Macron is constantly under certain substances... Psychotropic substances. He should stop with That. It’s obviously dangerous.”

The MP also deplored the fact that her party was constantly in the government's crosshairs: "The RN, according to the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic, is responsible for everything. I have a scoop for you, it's the RN who assassinated Henry IV centuries ago. Since we are here. It is totally absurd and grotesque." Gabriel Attal had notably affirmed that the party was the “stowaway” of the agricultural crisis on RTL. He highlighted an "absolute inconsistency", accusing Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella of waiting "for the crisis to awaken" to then "flounder over this crisis, explaining that they would have all the solutions" while in " 40 years", the RN would have "done absolutely nothing, proposed nothing", according to the Prime Minister.

Jordan Bardella, for his part, had strongly attacked the president, also in the area of ​​mental health: “I think that Emmanuel Macron is suffering not only from a worrying schizophrenia but also from a very worrying form of conspiracy and paranoid drift. when you are President of the Republic.