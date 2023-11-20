Have you seen the button to use artificial intelligence on WhatsApp?

A new button allowing you to use artificial intelligence is arriving on WhatsApp. Here's how to use it and what you can do with it.

WhatsApp is testing a new button to start a conversation powered by artificial intelligence. The WABetaInfo site identified this new feature in development on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android v2.23.24.26, which is now available on Google Play.

The shortcut button, which gives more visibility to WhatsApp's AI chat, is currently rolling out to a limited number of users. It is present in the conversation tab, above the new icon, and provides quick access to conversations with AI on WhatsApp.

To check if you have this feature, tap the new conversation icon, then choose a new AI conversation. Then you need to agree to the terms and conditions and select Meta AI or another system to give instructions. During a WhatsApp conversation, you can also type "@MetaAI" followed by whatever you want to activate the assistant.

Meta announced its generative AI chatbot for WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram in September this year. The chatbot is currently available in the United States and only supports the English language. It can perform text-based interactions with users and also generate photorealistic images based on text instructions.

Meanwhile, the company is working on 28 other AI personalities, in addition to the Meta AI chatbot. Popular celebrities and influencers, such as Snoop Dogg, Charli D'Amelio, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton, have teamed up with Meta to voice and embody some of the AI ​​personalities.

Microsoft, which is a major supporter of OpenAI's ChatGPT, has joined forces with Meta to integrate its Bing Search into Meta AI's chat features.

This is in addition to many other new features that are currently being tested. WhatsApp tested searching messages by date, rewinding and forwarding videos, single-view voice messages, a refreshed Android interface, a new response bar for multimedia content and much more.