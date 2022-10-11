Harvey Weinstein: new trial for rape and sexual assault, explanations

HARVEY WEINSTEIN. The fallen American producer, already sentenced to 23 years in prison, has been on trial in Los Angeles since October 10, 2022. He is accused by five women of rape and sexual assault.

[Updated Oct 11, 2022 11:03 a.m.] Harvey Weinstein is back in court. Already sentenced to 23 years in prison by the New York Court of Appeal, the former producer is being tried this time by the Los Angeles court for alleged rape and sexual assault. He faces 11 charges in total, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The trial begins with the selection of jurors, lasting one to two weeks.

Five women accuse Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. The facts allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2013, in hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. According to information from the Los Angeles Times, one of the accusers – anonymous like the others – is the wife of a governor. This new trial is expected to last about two months. If convicted, Harvey Weinstein could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison, in addition to the 23 years he has been serving since 2020.

On October 5, 2017, the New York Times published an investigation written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. It described three decades of sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein. The head of the Weinstein Company was accused there by many women who had worked with him, whether they were actresses, production assistants or employees. Five days later, the New Yorker published new allegations concerning thirteen other testimonies about sexual assaults and rapes committed by Harvey Weinstein.

In total, a hundred women - including stars like Angelina Jolie or Asia Argento - testified to the actions of the producer, who would have taken advantage of his position of power to curry favor with women or would have forced them when they refused. his advances. The case had a worldwide impact, releasing the word of many victims giving their testimony about Harvey Weinstein or other aggressors, anonymous or personalities from the public sphere. Following the scandal, Harvey Weinstein resigned from his position with the Weinstein Company and began treatment for sex addiction in Arizona. However, most of the facts against Harvey Weinstein are time-barred. However, he was charged with rape and sexual assault following accusations by two women, leading to the opening of a first trial in the Supreme Court of New York on January 6, 2020, more than two years after the beginning of the trial. 'affair. He is charged in the case of two other cases, this time in Los Angeles.

A hundred testimonies have been published about the actions of Harvey Weinstein. French actress Emma de Caunes was among the first to talk about her meeting with the producer in the New Yorker on October 10, 2017. She tells how Weinstein lured her to his room to give her a book he wanted to adapt with her at the cinema. She went to her hotel room, where she saw him getting out of the shower, completely naked and erect. Emma de Caunes managed to leave the scene, thus escaping the producer, but she claims that “everyone in Hollywood [was] aware. He is not really hiding […] But everyone is too afraid to say what whether it be." Actress Asia Argento, the first to denounce the actions of Harvey Weinstein, explained that she was the victim of a rape in a hotel room in 1977. Below, find the chilling testimonies of the alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein .

Accusations against Harvey Weinstein spark emergence on social media of hashtags

In 2007, Harvey Weinstein married Georgina Chapman, a well-known British designer. The couple had two children. But the marriage ends following accusations of sexual assault against the American producer. "I was so humiliated, I was so broken that I didn't think it would be respectful to speak," she confided to Vogue magazine in June 2018. "There was a part of the month that was naive. I had moments of fury, moments of confusion. Moments of disbelief." When the testimonies against her husband accumulate, she realizes "it was not an isolated accident. I knew I had to leave and take the children". Since then, Georgina Chapman has filed for divorce and her fashion designs have only recently reappeared on the red carpets. Before marrying Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein had first married his assistant Eve Chilton from 1986 to 2004. The couple had three children.

Harvey Weinstein's trial opened on January 6, 2020 in the New York Supreme Court and ended on February 14, 2020. The former boss of Miramax is being prosecuted on two charges not prescribed: that of his former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, who claims she suffered forced cunnilingus from Harvey Weinstein in 2006, and aspiring actress, Jessica Mann, who accuses the producer of raping her in 2013. producer pleads not guilty. Harvey Weinstein refused to testify. On February 24, 2020, the producer was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, but was acquitted of the most serious charges, those accusing him of engaging in sexual predatory behavior. On March 11, 2020, the sexagenarian was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Two years after this first trial, Harvey Weinstein is on trial for 11 counts of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles court since October 10, 2022. He is accused by five women, for facts that allegedly occurred in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013. The trial could last two months. Harvey Weinstein faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted.

Born on March 19, 1952 in New York, Harvey Weinstein is known as one of the most influential and powerful American film producers. Before the numerous charges of sexual assault, rape and harassment emerged against him, he was considered one of Hollywood's most awarded producers. In 2020, he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in two cases. He is sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In 1979, Harvey Weinstein founded with his brother Robert Weinstein the company Miramax Films, which notably financed numerous films by Quentin Tarantino. Harvey Weinstein is also the man behind Shakespeare in Love, Gangs of New York, and the one who participated in the production of Will Hunting or the Lord of the Rings trilogy. With Miramax, he won the Palme d'Or for Sex, Lies and Video and Pulp Fiction, but also the Best Film Oscar for The English Patient, The Lord of the Rings 3 and The King's Speech. In total, the Weinsteins brothers have produced films that have, in total, won no less than 81 Oscars. In 2005, he created The Weinstein Company, which experienced several financial problems before declaring itself bankrupt after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.