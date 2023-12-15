Harlequins - Toulouse: schedule, channel, lineups... match information

In the clash of group 2, Stade Toulousain challenges Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop in London. The winner will take the lead in his group.

There is something to salivate with happiness when analyzing this Harlequins - Toulouse. For the second day of the Champions Cup, the two teams, who won their first meeting with the offensive bonus, met at the Twickenham Stoop. The fact is simple: the winner will take control of the group.

In front of the press, Antoine Dupont, who has faced a lot of criticism since his return from the World Cup, analyzed the strengths of Harlequins. “To win, we will need a certain level of play and consistency throughout the match, that's for sure, when we see their match against Racing 92 (28-31 success, Editor's note) and even in their championship since some time. Offensively, it's a very dangerous team, with a lot of strengths, everywhere on the field. They have a style of play that they master perfectly. We are aware of the task facing us to recover a success there. We will have to raise our game in all sectors, globally."

For this first crucial meeting in the quest for a new star, Toulouse experienced major setbacks with injuries to Flament (toe) and Retière (thigh). Fatalist, Ugo Mola did not want to sound the alarm. “These are our problems, but those of all the clubs encountered in key moments, particularly in winter with a lot of glitches and injuries. We have our share of returns and departures, that’s the life of a club, which is always a little complicated

As part of this 2nd day of the group stage, the Champions Cup offers a Harlequins – Toulouse shock. This game will kick off at 4:15 p.m.

As is the case with certain Champions Cup posters, you will have the choice of channel to see this Harlequins – Toulouse. This poster will be broadcast by beIN Sports and France Télévisions. You will therefore have to tune into beIN Sports 1 or France 2.

To follow Harlequins - Toulouse streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will also have two choices. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN Sports Connect to join beIN Sports 1. Otherwise, you simply need to create an account, free of charge, on the france.tv platform. You will thus have access to France 2.