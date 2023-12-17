Happy Holidays: cards, messages, images... Ideas for original wishes

The end of the year is fast approaching, and you don't have much time left to wish "happy holidays" to your loved ones. To help you, here is a selection of images, cards and messages.

Are you busy with preparations for your New Year's Eve party, and don't know where you're going to find the time and inspiration to write your end-of-year wishes to those close to you who won't be at your side this evening? Don't worry, because we have prepared a selection of images and cards for you to wish "happy holidays" or a "happy new year" to the people you care about. For those in a hurry, animated maps are also available on our site. Simply fill them out and indicate the email addresses of the people to whom you wish to send them.

A list of ideas for end-of-year greeting messages is also available on this page. To make your message stand out from the others received by your recipient, you can, for example, recall a juicy anecdote you experienced with them, and that no one else knows. This way, the person will know that they did not receive the same greeting message as everyone you know. Humorous or more cordial tone, original or more classic cards... There is something for everyone! Discover our different selections without further delay.

Wishing happy holidays can quickly become a headache. Find Happy Holidays messages and texts below, but also cards and images and photos. Our ideas relate to both Happy Christmas and New Year messages.

When it comes to Happy Holidays messages and texts, the main difficulty undoubtedly remains sending a personalized missive, which is not like all those already received by the recipient. To do this, consult the ideas for Merry Christmas and Happy New Year messages and texts listed below.

The Merry Christmas messages and texts are unique in that they do not project wishes into the future, in other words the coming year, but focus exclusively on the Christmas celebration. Sending dedicated to the present moment, often linked to a religious attachment (but not always), and which makes it possible to strengthen relationships sometimes undermined during the year by the whirlwind of the months that follow one another and the geographical distance between relatives.

As for the end-of-year celebrations, referring more to New Year's Eve and the New Year's festivities leading to a brand new year, wishing "Happy New Year" is not always improvised. Here are all kinds of inspiration to make the anxiety of the “blank page” a distant memory.

To find Happy Holidays gifs that will liven up your wishes, you can first go to our Christmas and Happy New Year Gif interface. Want to have even more choices? So go to Giphy, an American website which has many animated gifs without sound. You will also find them on the Animated Gifs site, where they are available for free, or at Dromadaire, which offers to send animated cards to your recipient(s).

If there's one overall piece of advice to keep in mind when putting together your wishes, it's that the message that will really touch your recipient is the one that mentions their first name; the one in which you will have slipped a wink about an event shared with him or an anecdote from the past; or the one in which you wish him good things in relation to what he is currently experiencing.