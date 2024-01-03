HANDBALL. France - Tunisia: time, TV channel... News

The French handball team begins its preparation for the Euro this Thursday.

In a few days, Guillaume Gille's French team will fly to Germany to participate in the men's handball Euro which begins on January 10 and runs until January 24. But before this very important deadline a few months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Blues begin their preparation with the French Tournament. First meeting against Tunisia this Thursday evening near Nantes and the HBC hall before facing Brazil on Saturday.

If the Blues are preparing for the Euro, Tunisia is preparing for the African Nations Championship, organized in Egypt. A very important meeting for the men of Patrick Cazal, former French international, since the winner will validate his ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympics. But before this deadline, Tunisia hopes to hold its own against the Olympic champions even if the historic totally pleads in favor of the Blues (9-0).

The two upcoming confrontations should not provide any major lessons for the French team, but they will allow us to get back on track as Guillaume Gille indicated. "These nations do not necessarily prepare us for the problems posed by the more traditional nations of the European continent. The idea is to engage in work matches which are part of an intense week. These matches must be understood as elements preparation, like our training in real conditions, to refresh the game plan and regain automatisms. I recall the quality of Tunisia which will defend its chance at the CAN to qualify for the Games, the same for Brazil which remains a candidate for Olympic qualification. These teams will be very good opponents to build momentum towards the Euro."

The match between France and Tunisia begins at 8 p.m. at the Nantes hall

The first match of the French Tournament will be followed on beIN Sports 3.