Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, who will replace him at Mercedes?

The Briton, seven times Formula 1 world champion, will leave Mercedes at the end of the year to join Scuderia Ferrari and...Charles Leclerc.

It's a real bomb that is shaking the Formula 1 paddock on February 1. Lewis Hamilton, 39 years old as of last month, will drive a Ferrari from the 2025 season. The leader of Mercedes since 2013, team with which he obtained six of his seven world championship titles – and 82 Grand Prix victories – will leave the German firm which offered him a new contract last August. This, lasting one year plus one optional, left him a way out in 2025, which the Briton quickly entered.

The rumor of Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Maranello, the historic headquarters of the Italian manufacturer, was born last spring but his extension with the Silver Arrows during the summer seemed to have extinguished it. However, since very early this Thursday morning, information has been circulating about the probable signing of the illustrious No. 44 at Ferrari. News confirmed in the middle of the afternoon during a team meeting during which the team boss, Toto Wolff, informed the employees, by telephone since he is currently abroad, of the departure next of one of the greatest drivers in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton, third in the world championship last year, will therefore compete in one final season, the 12th, at the wheel of a Mercedes from next month (the first Grand Prix, in Bahrain, is scheduled for Saturday March 2). It will then be time to join Ferrari, the third team of his career since he made his debut in 2007 at McLaren.

In Italy, ''King Lewis'' will pair up with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque has just extended his contract for five years, which links him with the Scuderia until 2029, even if he could decide to leave from 2027 if he judges his car not competitive enough. The arrival of Lewis Hamilton now raises the question of who will succeed him in the Mercedes seat next year. And there, the possibilities are numerous.

If by then Sergio Perez will probably no longer be alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, if Carlos Sainz will therefore have to find a new team after having his place stolen by Hamilton, the possibility of seeing the Frenchman Esteban Ocon arrive in Germany exists. The 27-year-old Norman was a Mercedes reserve driver in 2019 before being established at Renault then Alpine. Esteban Ocon knows the house well and has left good memories with the managers.

But Mercedes could also be tempted to launch a young driver alongside George Russell. In this case, the track leading to Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, member of the Mercedes Junior Team, is one to watch closely. The Bolognese will discover F2 this season at just 17 years old and the small world of Formula 1 will scrutinize his performances very closely. Mercedes in particular.