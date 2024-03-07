Hamas leaves the negotiating table, a truce still possible with Israel?

While a truce in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was eagerly hoped for before the start of Ramadan, the Palestinian organization left the negotiating table this Thursday.

There will ultimately be no truce in the Gaza Strip before Ramadan. The objective sought by the United States, which fears that the situation will become “very dangerous” in Israel, and especially in Jerusalem, in the event of the continuation of the conflict during this period, will officially not be achieved. While the holy month for practicing Muslims, marked by fasting, is due to begin on Sunday March 10 or Monday March 11, depending on the moon, Hamas in fact left this Thursday March 7 the negotiations which had been held since Sunday in Cairo, in Egypt.

The resumption of discussions will not take place before next week, said a pro-government media outlet, echoed by Libération. On the Hamas side, it is claimed that Israel "does not meet the minimum requirements", a senior official of the Palestinian movement assured AFP, relayed by BFMTV. Hamas is demanding in particular a total and definitive ceasefire, accompanied by a withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. Which Israel refuses, wishing to achieve the elimination of Hamas and, with it, a “total victory”.

In addition to the United States, Qatar, Egypt and many other countries and NGOs hoped to achieve a truce in the fighting amid the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. On the spot, there is talk of thousands of displaced people, a catastrophic human toll and famine setting in, while the Israelis prevent humanitarian aid from entering the Palestinian enclave. Today, the war between Hamas and Israel has lasted five months to the day.