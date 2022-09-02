Halo Infinite: Co-op and Forge modes pushed back to November

Bad news for Halo fans. Halo Infinite's co-op campaign, which was supposed to roll out this summer, has finally been pushed back to November.

[Updated September 2, 2022 at 1:40 p.m.] Halo Infinite definitely has a series of setbacks. Acclaimed upon its release just under a year ago, the game is slow to deliver promised and essential features for many of its fans. In the viewfinder of critics, Forge mode and co-op mode for the campaign, gradually pushed back by 343 Industries. Indeed, the studio has announced its plans for the winter, and they imply a postponement of the arrival of the co-op and Forge modes. A little snub for many players who are waiting to discover the adventures of Master Chief on the Zeta installation accompanied! We will explain everything to you.

That was the big question surrounding the release of Halo Infinite last December: when will we be able to experience the game's open-world co-op campaign? Indeed, the co-op single-player campaign has been at the heart of every Halo since Halo 2, an essential if not unavoidable element that we're starting to miss a little bit in the vastness of the landscapes of the Zeta installation. However, we have bad news for this new feature. The co-op mode is scheduled for the winter update, which should arrive on November 8th. Only, the winter patch also represents a period, so the co-op campaign could very well arrive between November 8 and March 7, 2023.

Everything we wrote in the previous paragraph applies to Halo Forge mode. Absent at the launch of the game, this tool for creating and modifying environments and scenarios, present in the franchise since Halo 3, we miss a little bit. But once again good news: 343 Industries has assured us that it wants to present the Forge mode at the same time as the cooperative mode, so we should discover it next November.

Along with the big news about Halo Infinite's single-player and co-op modes, the star of the day is free-to-play multiplayer. The latter is offered a brand new season, season 2, which will offer us a ton of new content in addition to a brand new battle pass. The latter has not yet been revealed to us, but know that you will have a long period to pass the 100 levels, extending from May 3 to November 7. There are 3 new game modes, King of the Hill, Last Spartan Alive and Land Grab. We will also be able to discover two new cards, Catalyst and Breaker.

We told you about it in the introduction, Halo Infinite's single-player mode seems to appeal as much as its popular multiplayer. With a score of nearly 86/100 on Metacritic (79 critics) this new Xbox and PC exclusive seems to have risen to the level of press expectations. A score that surpasses that of the previous chapter, Halo 5: Guardians (84/100) and equals that of the popular Halo 4. The adoption of an "open-world" style of play seems to be very popular, a model that benefits greatly from the "sandbox" spirit that has long characterized the franchise. The player is freer, the problems differ and their solutions too, creating a favorable universe for the epic Spartan 117 saga. thinks the franchise took a risk that was worth it because Halo Infinite is an amazing game. Yes, a few facets of the storyline have weaknesses, but that's hardly disturbing in a game that seems to have the best single-player campaign in years, and shows us a great evolution of what Halo can become." Same opinion on the side of JVC which offers it 16/20: "Certainly, in the collective unconscious, Halo has always been an FPS taking place in vast environments. But Infinite finally delivers a complete vision of what Master Chief can give to inside a universe that lives up to its reputation. In addition to bearing little stigma from its tumultuous development, the game manages to make John-117 so fun to play that it's hard to let go of the pad once. once the campaign has started."

On the negative side, there is a lot of lightness in the writing. The gameplay sequences are a little less epic, a little less spectacular. It is the opinion of IGN France which rates it 80/100: "Master Chief is back for his fans, with excellent gameplay and solid multiplayer. Fans will appreciate the "good old days" side of the story, probably more so than newcomers. They may also be frustrated that the ambitious storytelling stops when it should have started." We also note the absence of the co-op campaign (which will be integrated into the game within 3 to 6 months), this is the case of Gameblog which gives it 80/100: "The sensations are there, the music is there and the universe, too. And 343 manages to make the game feel familiar while adding some welcome new features. Halo Infinite also seems to be Master Chief's most intimate story to date. It's just a shame players have to now wait several months before being able to play the co-op campaign, which is essential to the series."

Also for some, like Paul Tassi for Forbes, the single player mode lacked something: "I don't need a huge Assassin's Creed-like map that takes 200 hours to complete, but I think I need more more diversity than I've seen, and a better story with better characters." The open world is all well and good, but it definitely takes away from the "epic" side of Halo. The action sequences are less scripted and therefore often less grandiose, and although Master Chief is presented at his best in Halo Infinite, the characters around him can sometimes seem cartoonish.

In summary Halo Infinite seems to offer us a campaign that meets the expectations of fans. Switching to an open-world game mode offers great possibilities of freedom to the player, possibilities enhanced by new welcome gadgets and features. The world is nonetheless no less familiar, and projects us into the very special atmosphere of the Halo games. If the player gains in freedom, however, he loses in spectacle, as the scenario sometimes lacks power. We also note the absence at the launch of the Forge mode and the co-op mode, the latter seeming so often essential to the campaigns of the franchise.

We were expecting a fairly demanding game in terms of the recommended PC specs and we weren't disappointed. You will need to arm yourself with a fairly high-end configuration to enjoy the game in the best conditions. An RTX 2070 or a 5700 XT in the recommended graphics cards, it's a bit surprising as these cards are not within the reach of all budgets. It must be said that Halo Infinite risks being the most ambitious opus of the franchise, with its open world campaign mode which necessarily implies a greater requirement for PCs. The multiplayer mode, on the other hand, should be accessible with slightly lower configurations than those shown below: