GTA 6: the most anticipated video game of all time reveals its first trailer

After several long years of waiting for fans, the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto video game series reveals its very first trailer. The game is planned for 2025 on latest generation consoles.

More than 10 years. This is the time it took for the company Rockstar to unveil the first images of its new big success to come: Grand Theft Auto 6. After a fifth opus published in September 2013, and re-released multiple times over three generations of different consoles (PS3, PS4 and PS5), Rockstar is now displaying excessive ambitions by releasing the trailer for the next video game in the series.

While the first trailer for GTA 6 was expected for this Tuesday, December 5 at 3 p.m., Rockstar Games had no choice but to reveal it in advance following a leak on the web. Thus, thousands of fans of the saga were able to discover the first images of the next GTA during the night, around 1 a.m. With more than 50 million views in just a few hours, the GTA 6 trailer sets the tone for the anticipation generated by the video game coming in 2025.

This first preview of GTA 6 reveals several interesting elements about the game. As the first leaks suggested, we should play two different characters: Jason and Lucia. The latter is the very first female character who will be playable in the Grand Theft Auto saga. This duo of robbers will have to experience multiple misadventures in the city of Vice City, already well known to fans thanks to the opus dedicated to the latter, and released in 2002 on Playstation 2.

First disappointment of this first trailer for GTA 6: the game is not planned before 2025. No more precise date at the moment. It would not be surprising if this date was provisional and above all revealed to reassure Rockstar Games fans and investors. Many, however, are banking on a release at the end of the year in order to mark the Christmas holidays and to sell multiple copies to place under the tree.

More bad news for many fans: GTA 6 will be released exclusively on new generation consoles, namely the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series. No PC version on the horizon, but Rockstar Games has already accustomed us to offering a PC version of its flagship games a few months after their console release. No mention of the Nintendo Switch which should, in any case, not be able to support the graphics of this new opus.