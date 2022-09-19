GTA 6: the first images of the game have leaked

GTA 6. Funny wake-up call for Rockstar on Sunday, after hundreds of GTA 6 videos were posted on social media. A leak from a hack that gives us a little glimpse of an old build of the game.

[Updated September 19, 2022 10:41 AM] GTA 6 is probably the most anticipated game of all time. After the success of its elder which remains among the best-selling titles in history (155 million) since its release in 2013, Rockstar seems to be taking its time, remaining very stingy with information about its development for almost ten years, and totally silent on its content. Except that very recently, the web was inflamed after the publication of a hundred videos on Twitter, showing images of a game that seems to be GTA 6. We can see our protagonists, male and female, in action.

It was a tough wake up call for Rockstar on Sunday morning after dozens of GTA 6 videos were posted on social media. We can see the first images of a game that seems to be GTA 6, although Rockstar has not confirmed anything yet. A leak due to hacking claimed by an anonymous person, who claims to have seized a few game sequences in addition to his source code and that of GTA 5, which he also wishes to resell for an astronomical sum. (source Tom Henderson).

The images of the game have been talked about a lot this weekend, some Internet users criticizing bad graphics, more than mediocre expressions or facial animations etc... A questionable behavior when we know that these sequences come from a " old build" of the game, which dates from 2019 according to some experts. But one thing is certain, the excitement around these images is amazing, and especially about the person who allegedly hacked Rockstar Games. Indeed, this anonymous would have come forward by calling Rockstar to communicate with him, and offering to sell the source code of GTA 5 for a five-figure sum. A proposal which of course led to the creation of fake accounts in his name, attempting to successfully extort money from a few naive customers.

Meanwhile at 2K Interactive, it's all about the action. The studio quickly moved to gradually have the images removed from Twitter for copyright infringement, and is potentially trying to find whoever orchestrated this monumental leak. The hacker concerned meanwhile does not give any more news this Monday, having since deleted the posts from his GTA Blog account calling Rockstar for negotiation, as well as his telegram account. He claimed yesterday to have proof of the veracity of the images shown, and called on Rockstar's IT department to "verify his passage."

This is probably the biggest leak ever seen in the industry. More than a hundred gameplay sequences and images have spread on the web at the speed of light, arousing the interest of all journalists and specialized media, and a large part of Internet users. The reactions were diverse, some praising this "hacker" for bringing Rockstar out of the silence, others fully understanding that such a leak would have negative consequences on the development of the game. Indeed, the source code of GTA 6 would be also in possession of this anonymous, a significant security flaw for such an ambitious game.

Grand Theft Auto's single-player story is always about wacky characters caught up in impossible scenarios with a cartoonish touch of American Dream. It's also men, lots of men, nice and less nice, Franklin, Trevor, Carl, Michael... All the protagonists of the series have always been male. It is now history with GTA 6, since Jason Schreier told us that the next main character of the game would be a woman, of Latin origin and from a couple inspired by Bonny and Clyde.

If GTA 5 had allowed us to discover the streets of Los Santos, a city freely inspired by Los Angeles, GTA 6 intends to take us back to your most immemorial times. Indeed, the next release of the Rockstar Games franchise will be held in Vice City, or more clearly Miami. The city of the eponymous game will be the playground of our protagonists in this sixth installment of the series, and Rockstar marks a small throwback that will undoubtedly appeal to nostalgics. For now, we know that Miami will be the most important city in GTA 6, and that other cities will be added as the game progresses. An organization that reminds us of our best friends game-service, with a rollout of watered-down content over the game's lifespan. As of now, Rockstar hasn't confirmed plans to make GTA 6 a game-service type game.

Rockstar spoke, and Twitter ignited. Through a blog note dedicated to the future of GTA Online and relayed by several journalists including @Nibel on the little blue bird platform, the studio confirmed that GTA sixth of the name was in development. A news which, without surprising the majority of the world of gaming, was greeted with jubilation since it is the first time that the company officially confirms the arrival of this monster of gaming. Looking more closely at the lines above, Rockstar confirms that "active development of the next entry in the Gran Theft Auto franchise is well underway." and that the studio "[is] looking forward to sharing further news on this when [it] is ready." Crucial information, which remains very meager with regard to a possible exit window.

This is the news that has ignited the web for a few months. Jez Corden, respected editor-in-chief of Windows Central discussed a possible takeover of Take Two Interactive, the mega-studio behind 2K Games and Rockstar Games by Microsoft. The computer giant's hunger seems insatiable, as we recall, Microsoft recently acquired the catalog of Zenimax Media, and Bethesda games for 7.5 billion dollars. We can quote Jez Corden:

“A few months ago I heard from two of my trusted industry sources that the next big studio or big publisher to be acquired would be Take Two. But that was a long time ago. At the same time, a distributor like Take-Two would take a long time to acquire. But I don't know, I don't have any supporting evidence."

Be careful however, the journalist himself reminds that this information is not confirmed, and in the case of an acquisition of this size, it is better to take this information with tweezers. Because if Microsoft buys Take-Two, it's a whole section of the video game industry that would fall under the Xbox umbrella. We are talking about 2K, Red Dead Redemption, Bioshock, Mafia and especially Grand Theft Auto, the most famous and lucrative license in the history of video games. Again, difficult to imagine such a scenario, and also difficult to think that, if this acquisition is confirmed, Microsoft would deprive itself of the huge market that is Playstation players for the biggest licenses of Take Two Interactive.

It's all Twitter that is in turmoil, and for good reason, Grand Theft Auto is one of the most legendary franchises in the history of video games. As a reminder, GTA 5 recently passed the 140 million copies sold mark since its release in 2013, and is still living its glory days thanks to a frequently refreshed GTA Online multiplayer mode with many content additions. To say that GTA 6 is expected would be an understatement, only Rockstar remains particularly quiet about it. However, according to Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier, it appears to be scheduled for release in 2024-2025.

In addition, the American firm had to review its development methods due to a recent controversy surrounding its practice of "crunch". This is a time of intense pressure experienced by the employees of a development studio, usually in order to meet the deadlines imposed by the schedule of a new release. This is also why Rockstar seems to have lowered its ambitions with GTA 6, especially in terms of map size. It's also partly why we shouldn't expect a release before 2024-2025. A more flexible schedule which should make it possible to better accommodate the development teams, and to ensure a release only on next-gen consoles. We must also keep in mind that this decision makes sense from a marketing point of view. Today the console market is in full transition between two generations, and suffers from major supply problems. That's why waiting for the massive release of new consoles in living rooms around the world before releasing a title like the next Grand Theft Auto seems like a reasonable idea.

Still according to Henderson and Schreier, GTA 6 should take place in a modern world, which contradicts previous rumors about a universe set in the 70s and 80s. Indeed, a contemporary period would correspond more to the ambitions of the online mode, offering many possibilities for collaboration and partnerships with celebrities or labels, like GTA 5 Online. Another recent news concerns the map of GTA 6. There should be several different locations, including a remastered version of the legendary Vice City. This map would be medium in size and should be "scalable", being able to change over events and post-launch content additions. We also know that this sixth installment, like its eldest, will include several playable characters, including a woman, a first in the hitherto exclusively male universe of Grand Theft Auto.

Although its release date is relatively distant, it would not be illogical to expect GTA 6 to be released only on next-gen consoles. It is very likely that by 2024, these consoles will be ubiquitous in the market, and therefore this will be the largest audience possible. It should also be remembered that the technical characteristics of the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X | S seem much more suitable for a title as ambitious as the next Grand Theft Auto. As for a release on PC, it is very likely although it could take place one or more years after the release on consoles, if we rely on the model of GTA V.

To conclude this article, it is necessary to remember that for the moment Rockstar remains completely silent about the next Grand Theft Auto. Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier may be extremely reliable sources, but no official announcement has yet come to corroborate their allegations. On the other hand, as we have so often been able to repeat about rumors in the world of video games: there is rarely smoke without fire. We will therefore have to wait a little longer to find out more about GTA 6, and before a possible release by 2025.