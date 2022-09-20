GTA 6: the FBI opens an investigation into the hack of Rockstar and Uber

GTA 6. Rockstar Games fell victim to a massive hack over the weekend, revealing hundreds of footage from Grand Theft Auto 6 in an attack orchestrated by the group that allegedly hacked Uber earlier this year.

[Updated September 20, 2022 at 5:35 p.m.] If there is a series in the video game industry, it is Grand Theft Auto 6. The sequel to the famous GTA 5 released in 2013, is awaited by fans for about ten years, and intends to be part of the dizzying success of its elder, the one which has totaled more than 155 million in sales, gone through three generations of consoles, and which quickly became the pioneer of the service game thanks to its multiplayer game mode. As a result, impatience is growing among players, and even pushing some anonymous people to try to recover certain images or data from GTA 6. This is what happened this weekend when a user disclosed a Hundreds of gameplay images and videos from Rockstar's next game. An unprecedented situation that has marked the last forty-eight hours. The hacker in question also claimed responsibility for the cyberattack orchestrated by Uber on September 15 and 16, prompting the FBI to open a federal investigation.

Rockstar wakes up from a complicated weekend. Take-Two's star studio has seen gameplay footage of its upcoming game in development, GTA 6, leaked on social media by an anonymous person. Publications that set the web ablaze, arousing the interest of many fans eager to learn more about the one we have been waiting for for almost ten years. We can see some images of chases, movement animations, and some environments of a "build" of the game which would date from 2019 according to several sources. The "hacker" meanwhile claimed to have also seized the source code of GTA 6 and GTA 5, wishing to deliver the second to the highest bidder. (source Tom Henderson).

This is currently one if not the biggest leak ever observed in the video game industry. The reactions were numerous on Twitter, some people going so far as to congratulate the hacker for having released Rockstar Games from silence about GTA 6. For other personalities more aware of the real stakes of such an action, it is rather the concern that dominates, especially when said hacker mentions having acquired assets and source codes of GTA 5 and 6. If this situation were true, security problems for Rockstar could delay the development of the next Grand Theft Auto.

This Tuesday, Uber came out of silence to communicate on a cyberattack that their IT services suffered on September 15 and 16. This attack was later claimed by the same individual who allegedly hacked Rockstar Games on Sunday. The VTC company spoke earlier on Tuesday in a statement: "Earlier this weekend, it was reported that this same actor had the Rockstar Games studio. We are working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice on this issue and will continue to support their efforts."

According to the company, the hacker in question belongs to the Lapsus$ group, whose activity has been growing in recent years. Rockstar has not yet expressed itself on possible legal proceedings, nor on a collaboration with the justice services. Note that if Uber already mentions the link with the attack suffered by Rockstar Games, it is very likely that the American studio will participate in the investigation, in particular to pinpoint the various cybersecurity flaws of which it has been the victim.

These game sequences, which numbered in the dozens, were quickly deleted by Rockstar Games and Take-Two. For those who weren't lucky enough to be able to see the footage, it included car chase, stealth, and displacement footage, showing various new in-game animations. individual behind this attack wants to contact Rockstar directly. He confirmed this Sunday to have proof of the veracity of the images shown, and called on Rockstar's IT department to "verify his passage", could we read on GTA Forums before the deletion of his message

"Okay, so this unexpectedly went viral, I woke up to 3,000 private messages on Telegram. If you're a Rockstar or Take-Two employee and you're trying to contact me, text me a message with 22559219889638875756 on Telegram or you can email me at teapotuberhacker@protonmail.com from your company email I will try to read all of these replies soon — I am looking to negotiate a OK."

This internet user who called himself "teapotuberhacker" has since completely disappeared from social media, as have Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay videos. The individual seems to actually own the source codes for GTA 5 and 6, and as mentioned high, reportedly called on Rockstar Games to negotiate by linking different contact addresses. A negotiation in the form of a ransom which obviously attracted the attention of the services of Rockstar and Take-Two. His aplomb could well have cost him his anonymity, given the total absence of news from him for a little over 24 hours.

It is on this subject that Rockstar spoke on Monday afternoon, confirming the veracity of the images shown, and affirming that the consequences for the development of GTA 6 would be minimal. It reads: "We recently suffered an intrusion on our network during which a third party had access and could download confidential information on our system, in particular of the development sequences of the next Grand Theft Auto. Currently, we do not We anticipate no impact of this flaw on our online gaming services or long-term game development. We are very disappointed that we were unable to share these images of the next GTA with you in any other way. Our work on this next Grand Theft Auto continues on schedule and we remain more than ever invested in providing you with an experience that exceeds all your expectations. We will keep you informed of the situation and present this next title to you as it should when the time comes. We would like to thank you for your support throughout this situation. - Team Rockstar."

So should we expect any GTA 6 news soon? Nothing is less sure. This year, the game had already been in the spotlight following an article by Jason Schreier for Bloomberg which revealed some of its key elements. We are talking in particular about a plot that would take place in Vice City (namely Miami), and of a female protagonist, the first in the history of the franchise. Claims that seem to have been confirmed by footage stolen over the weekend, showing both a female and male character in various gameplay footage, and settings that could well be reminiscent of Vice City.

As for the development of the game, Rockstar seems to be on the right track. Several insider reports have reported good progress on this side in the US studio's offices, although no release date or even window has been revealed. For now, it looks like the game is scheduled for 2024-2025, a period that would likely make it a strictly next-gen game. It remains to be seen whether the huge leak that took place in this return to 2022 will not impact the development of the game more in depth than Rockstar wishes to admit.

Since the company has long been singled out for its "crunch" practices (i.e. the development period preceding the release of a game where the studio asks its employees to work hours that can exceed 70 hours per week), Rockstar seems having done his mea culpa, and some reports praise his recent work vibe. Some female employees reportedly even claimed that they felt like they had moved from a university fraternity house to a real development studio. A deep restructuring that could have impacted the development of GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto's single-player story is always about wacky characters caught up in impossible scenarios with a cartoonish touch of American Dream. It's also men, lots of men, nice and less nice, Franklin, Trevor, Carl, Michael... All the protagonists of the series have always been male. It is now history with GTA 6, since Jason Schreier told us that the next main character of the game would be a woman, of Latin origin and from a couple inspired by Bonny and Clyde.

If GTA 5 had allowed us to discover the streets of Los Santos, a city freely inspired by Los Angeles, GTA 6 intends to take us back to your most immemorial times. Indeed, the next release of the Rockstar Games franchise will be held in Vice City, or more clearly Miami. The city of the eponymous game will be the playground of our protagonists in this sixth installment of the series, and Rockstar marks a small throwback that will undoubtedly appeal to nostalgics. For now, we know that Miami will be the most important city in GTA 6, and that other cities will be added as the game progresses. An organization that reminds us of our best friends game-service, with a rollout of watered-down content over the game's lifespan. As of now, Rockstar hasn't confirmed plans to make GTA 6 a game-service type game.

Although its release date is relatively distant, it would not be illogical to expect GTA 6 to be released only on next-gen consoles. It is very likely that by 2024, these consoles will be ubiquitous in the market, and therefore this will be the largest audience possible. It should also be remembered that the technical characteristics of the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X | S seem much more suitable for a title as ambitious as the next Grand Theft Auto. As for a release on PC, it is very likely although it could take place one or more years after the release on consoles, if we rely on the model of GTA V.

Given the news on the game, namely the recent confirmation of the good development of Grand Theft Auto 6, and the disclosure of gameplay images of the game, specialists in the field are counting on a release of the game between 2024 and 2025. Rockstar does not has for the moment obviously confirmed nothing, leaving only the doubt as to future revelations which could be profiled in order to "properly present" GTA 6 to the public. However, we can already count on the fact that the game will only be released on next-gen consoles and PC.