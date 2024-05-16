GTA 6: its release date is set

The company Take-Two Interactive has announced the launch window for its most famous saga scheduled for fall 2025.

It is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of this decade. A few months earlier, on December 5, 2023, the first trailer was unveiled on the platforms, reaching 100 million views in just a few days. Today, the images have been viewed no less than 190 million times, leaving fans of the famous game waiting for a release. However, it was last night that the company and the game's distributor Take-Two Interactive revealed a more precise release date for GTA 6.

In the details of its balance sheet for the last quarter of 2024, the publisher that owns Rockstar Games studios has revealed its figures for the last few months. Through its CEO Strauss Zelnick, the company returned to a specific point. The latest opus GTA 5, released in 2013, was an extraordinary success. Just a few days after its release, it had generated no less than 1 billion in revenue. Today, the company reports that GTA 5 has sold 200 million copies worldwide, making it the second best-selling game in history behind the juggernaut Minecraft.

The president also took advantage of this meeting with investors to confirm the release date of GTA 6 between mid-September and mid-December, namely the autumn period. Players will meet in stores in a year and a half to purchase the sixth opus of the saga. However, we will have to be satisfied with this information since no additional details have been communicated. All cards are in the hands of the Rockstar Games studio regarding communication on future details and images of the game.

As a reminder, GTA 6 will be available to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X users. On the other hand, those who only have a PC will have to wait a little longer, as the computer version is not available at launch. Thus, players will have an appointment in stores in a year and a half to obtain the sixth opus of the saga.