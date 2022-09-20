GTA 6 Hack of the Decade? Rockstar speaks out

GTA 6. After a fairly busy end of the weekend due to the unwanted disclosure of a hundred GTA 6 gameplay videos, Rockstar has finally spoken on the subject.

[Updated September 20, 2022 10:33 AM] GTA 6 remains one of the most anticipated games in gaming history. After the 155 million copies sold of its eldest, the popularity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise has reached peaks since 2013, with no less than 3 generations of consoles crossed, and an audience that has been waiting impatiently for a sequel for a dozen or so. of year. It is this impatience that is at the heart of the news today, with the recent hacking and leaking of a large amount of GTA 6 gameplay footage by an anonymous person. A big security breach for Rockstar who spoke on the subject a little more than 24 hours after the fact, saying that the consequences for the next Grand Theft Auto title would be minimal.

It was a tough wake up call for Rockstar on Sunday morning after dozens of GTA 6 videos were posted on social media. We can see the first images of a game that seems to be GTA 6, although Rockstar did not confirm the veracity of these images until 24 hours later on Monday evening. A leak due to hacking claimed by an anonymous person, who claims to have seized a few game sequences in addition to his source code and that of GTA 5, which he also wishes to resell for an astronomical sum. (source Tom Henderson).

The images of the game have been talked about a lot this weekend, some Internet users criticizing bad graphics, more than mediocre expressions or facial animations etc... A questionable behavior when we know that these sequences come from a " old build" of the game, which dates from 2019 according to some experts. But one thing is certain, the excitement around these images is amazing, and especially about the person who allegedly hacked Rockstar Games. Indeed, this anonymous would have come forward by calling Rockstar to communicate with him, and offering to sell the source code of GTA 5 for a five-figure sum. A proposal which of course led to the creation of fake accounts in his name, attempting to successfully extort money from a few naive customers.

Meanwhile at 2K Interactive, and Rockstar is in full swing. The studios quickly rushed to gradually remove the images from Twitter for copyright infringement, and are potentially trying to find whoever orchestrated this monumental leak. The hacker concerned meanwhile does not give any more news this Monday, having since deleted the posts from his GTA Blog account calling Rockstar for negotiation, as well as his telegram account. He claimed yesterday to have proof of the veracity of the images shown, and called on Rockstar's IT department to "verify his passage."

This is probably the biggest leak ever seen in the industry. More than a hundred gameplay sequences and images have spread on the web at the speed of light, arousing the interest of all journalists and specialized media, and a large part of Internet users. The reactions were diverse, with some praising this "hacker" for bringing Rockstar out of the silence, others claiming that such a leak would have negative consequences on the development of the game. Indeed, the source code of GTA 6 would also be in possession of this anonymous, a significant security flaw for such an ambitious game.

So should we expect any GTA 6 news soon? Nothing is less sure. This year, the game had already been in the spotlight following an article by Jason Schreier for Bloomberg which revealed some of its key elements. We are talking in particular about a plot that would take place in Vice City (namely Miami), and of a female protagonist, the first in the history of the franchise. Claims that appear to have been confirmed by footage stolen over the weekend, showing both a female and male character in various gameplay footage.

Grand Theft Auto's single-player story is always about wacky characters caught up in impossible scenarios with a cartoonish touch of American Dream. It's also men, lots of men, nice and less nice, Franklin, Trevor, Carl, Michael... All the protagonists of the series have always been male. It is now history with GTA 6, since Jason Schreier told us that the next main character of the game would be a woman, of Latin origin and from a couple inspired by Bonny and Clyde.

If GTA 5 had allowed us to discover the streets of Los Santos, a city freely inspired by Los Angeles, GTA 6 intends to take us back to your most immemorial times. Indeed, the next release of the Rockstar Games franchise will be held in Vice City, or more clearly Miami. The city of the eponymous game will be the playground of our protagonists in this sixth installment of the series, and Rockstar marks a small throwback that will undoubtedly appeal to nostalgics. For now, we know that Miami will be the most important city in GTA 6, and that other cities will be added as the game progresses. An organization that reminds us of our best friends game-service, with a rollout of watered-down content over the game's lifespan. As of now, Rockstar hasn't confirmed plans to make GTA 6 a game-service type game.

Although its release date is relatively distant, it would not be illogical to expect GTA 6 to be released only on next-gen consoles. It is very likely that by 2024, these consoles will be ubiquitous in the market, and therefore this will be the largest audience possible. It should also be remembered that the technical characteristics of the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X | S seem much more suitable for a title as ambitious as the next Grand Theft Auto. As for a release on PC, it is very likely although it could take place one or more years after the release on consoles, if we rely on the model of GTA V.

Given the news on the game, namely the recent confirmation of the good development of Grand Theft Auto 6, and the disclosure of gameplay images of the game, specialists in the field are counting on a release of the game between 2024 and 2025. Rockstar does not has for the moment obviously confirmed nothing, leaving only the doubt as to future revelations which could be profiled in order to "properly present" GTA 6 to the public. However, we can already count on the fact that the game will only be released on next-gen consoles and PC.