Grenade attack in Aubervilliers: do the two injured people know the attackers?

Two individuals on a scooter threw a grenade at an empty car Thursday evening. Two people nearby were injured in the attack. An investigation has been opened.

Thursday evening, around 8:30 p.m., two people were injured in Aubervilliers (Seine-Saint-Denis) after a grenade exploded. According to information from BFMTV, two men on a scooter threw a grenade towards an empty Nissan Micra car. The events occurred at Hertault and Moutier streets. Two passers-by were injured, one seriously. The suspects fled.

The explosion created a crowd movement in the street. Of the two people injured, a man who was passing by on a bicycle was seriously injured in the arm and had significant wounds on his face. While he was hospitalized at the Pitié-Salpétrière hospital, his vital prognosis is still in jeopardy this Friday morning. The second victim, a woman, was injured in the finger and transported to Avicenne hospital. But then, do the injured have a link with the perpetrators? According to the first elements of the investigation, “the two injured people appear to be collateral victims” indicates BFMTV.

The investigation opened Thursday evening will shed light on this matter and clarify the reasons and circumstances of the attack, as well as the potential link between the two fugitives and the injured. The targeted car belongs to two people who were visiting friends on this street that evening. According to a police source from BFMTV, “through shards were found 15 meters away in a kebab restaurant”. Which attests to the violence of the attack.

A police source indicates to Le Parisien that the area was known to harbor drug trafficking. Just last week, a man “highly involved in drug trafficking” was shot and killed in Dugny. Ten days earlier, three people had also lost their lives in less than 48 hours in Sevran, still against a backdrop of drug trafficking.

Concerning the Aubervilliers attack, a Yugoslav-made defensive model grenade was found at the scene of the attack. This is a particularly dangerous model, and regularly found by police officers specializing in the fight against drug trafficking in Seine-Saint-Denis. The investigation was entrusted to the departmental judicial police service of Seine-Saint-Denis. Two suspects are currently being sought.