Already qualified and assured of being seeded for Euro 2024, the French team concedes this Tuesday evening a draw in Greece (2-2) for its last match of the year 2023. After the opening of the score from Kolo Muani in the first period, Youssouf Fofana allowed the Blues to snatch a draw after two goals in the space of five minutes for the Greeks.
Greece - France: the Blues end the year 2023 with a draw against the Greeks!
