Greece - France: a victory to end the year in style? Time, broadcast... Information from the Blues match

Already qualified and assured of being seeded for Euro 2024, the France team is aiming for a victory in Greece this Tuesday for its last match of the year. TV broadcast, predictions... Discover all the information on this meeting of the Blues with a reshuffled team.

A victory to end 2023 well? In Greece, the French team is playing the last match of the year this Tuesday but also the last qualifying match for Euro 2024. Already qualified and assured of being seeded for Euro 2024, the Blues will try to end their campaign on a good note after a historic success last Saturday against Gibraltar (14-0). For this confrontation against the Greeks, Didier Deschamps will rotate by starting Brice Samba in particular in the cages or Youssouf Fofana in the midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot. In the pre-match conference, the coach did not fail to highlight the level of the Greeks: "The first leg was difficult. There is quality in this team. On the offensive level, there is good aggressiveness. We only won 1-0. The Greek public will be fully behind them. They are preparing for the month of March, for them it is an important match, I know they are not going to watch us play. They are going there have a high-level match." For this trip, “DD” will be deprived of prodigy Warren Zaire-Emery. Scorer against Gibraltar for his first selection, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder suffered a sprained right ankle and was not replaced in the squad.

On the Greek coast, Gustavo Poyet's players came close to directly qualifying for the next European Championship. Finally beaten by the Netherlands for second place, they will have to go through play-offs (March 21 and 26, 2024) to win one of the last four tickets. This Tuesday evening, the coach of the “Piratiko” approaches this confrontation against the Blues as preparation for the big deadline which awaits them next March: “This match must serve as preparation with a lot of intelligence.” The former coach of the Girondins de Bordeaux took advantage of the pre-match conference to pay tribute to Didier Deschamps: “I try to always watch and learn. Didier Deschamps is an example for his ability to make the right decisions every moment. He already had this quality and this intelligence as a player, he developed it as a coach. He managed to reinvent himself, to integrate new players gradually, with great success."

The French team's final match in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece kicks off on Tuesday, November 21 at 8:45 p.m. at the OPAP Arena in Athens (Greece). The German Daniel Siebert will be the referee of the match.

Holder of the TV rights to the Blues matches, TF1 will broadcast the poster unencrypted between Greece and the France team.

If you want to watch the last meeting of the France team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to create an account on MyTF1.

Greece : Vlachodimos (G) - Baldock, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas - Bakasetas, Bouchalakis, Pelkas - Konstantelias, Giakoumakis, Masouras.

France: Samba (G) - Conde, Disasi, Saliba, L. Hernandez - Griezmann, Fofana (or Kamara), Rabiot - Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.