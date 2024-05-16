Great sunshine in these departments this weekend, depression for everyone else!

The Pentecost weekend will be much less summery than the previous ones, but some French people will still be able to enjoy sunny weather.

This year, spring has so far been particularly gloomy, between episodes of rain, hail and storms. The sun will have had difficulty making its way between all the clouds. And the trend doesn't seem to be changing: for this new Pentecost long weekend, you'll have to be in the right place, at the right time, if you want to enjoy the sun. Because everywhere else, showers and storms will be present.

Saturday will be marked by showers across the country. Only the Isle of Beauty and a small part of the south of France will be spared. In the morning, the west of the country should be largely covered in fog and the first storms of the day will be for Nantes and La Rochelle. The weather will be cool, continuing the week, La Chaîne Météo announces temperatures between 8 and 12°C in France and 14 for Corsica. Saturday afternoon, the showers present in the Atlantic basin and the eastern borders will become widespread across the entire country except in the departments bordering the Mediterranean, where the weather will remain dry and sunny. Thunderstorms are also expected over a large part of the country. The luckiest people in the south will be able to enjoy temperatures ranging from 20 to 25°C, but for others, the 18°C ​​threshold should be difficult to exceed.

Sunday will not be much different from the day before. Stormy disturbances will be the majority in the country. The first of them should arrive in Biarritz and will normally reach three quarters of the country by late morning. Across the southern departments and the northern tip, we should gain 1 to 2°C compared to Saturday and the maximum will be for Montélimar with 24°C.

The sun should nevertheless be present in the departments of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and in those bordering the Mediterranean. Over the rest of the country, La Chaîne Météo forecasts more instability and slightly lower temperatures, between 19 and 21°C. They will be roughly the same for the northern half. Still count 17 in Cherbourg and Brest. Overall temperatures will remain below average for mid-May.

For this public holiday Monday, “instability goes up a notch”, announces La Chaîne Météo, the cards will be redistributed. For those enjoying a long weekend, the northern regions of France are the best place to be this time. The morning will certainly be marked by light showers, but the sun should start to make its way into the northeast quarter. It will be rather nice around the Paris basin as far as Alsace, but temperatures will not rise.

In the south-east on the other hand, stormy showers will return at the start of the afternoon, the dry weather of the weekend will give way to grayness and rain from the Basque country to Corsica. Be careful all the same for the departments in the eastern half: stormy showers could end up appearing. In terms of temperatures, they remain the same as the previous days, between 9 and 17°C in the morning and 18 to 23°C in the afternoon.