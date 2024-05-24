Grasse: a teenager between life and death after being shot in the head

The vital prognosis of a 15-year-old teenager is still in jeopardy this Saturday, May 25. The day before, the young man was shot in the head in Grasse. The suspected perpetrators of the attack fled.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday May 24, in the Fleurs district of Grasse, a 15-year-old teenager was shot in the head. Transported in absolute emergency to the Nice hospital with a vital prognosis, the young man is still between life and death in the intensive care unit of the Pasteur hospital center this Saturday, May 25.

According to information collected by BFMTV Côte d'Azur, the events occurred near Boulevard Emmanuel Rouquier, in an area plagued by drug trafficking. According to testimonies, two people arrived on a large engine scooter before brandishing a weapon and chasing the teenager, shooting him. Several 9mm caliber cartridge cases were found on site.

In the process, the two alleged assailants of the attack fled. The police found what could be their scooter burned three kilometers from the scene of the tragedy.

An investigation was entrusted to the interdepartmental service of the Alpes-Maritimes judicial police.

Friday May 24, in shock, the father of the victim, who arrived a few moments after the arrival of help, wanted to inflict bodily harm on himself. The police had to intervene by handcuffing him before transporting him to a hospital.