Gérard Miller accused of rape and sexual assault: ten new charges including those of three minors

Three women already accused the psychoanalyst of sexual assault committed under hypnosis in an investigation published on January 31. Mediapart revealed 10 new testimonies on Wednesday.

New damning testimonies against psychoanalyst and columnist Gérard Miller. On January 31, Elle magazine revealed in an investigation that three women accused him of rape and sexual assault while they were under hypnosis. The main person concerned then denied the facts in a press release sent to BFMTV, however recognizing the relationships and meetings which are part of “an unequal relationship”.

Tuesday February 6, it’s Mediapart’s turn to make new revelations. The news site reports the testimony of no less than 10 women, aged 16 to 21 at the time of the facts they accuse the psychoanalyst of. Facts which allegedly took place between 1995 and 2016. Gérard Miller was then between 47 and 68 years old. Now aged 75, he is accused in these various testimonies of sexual assault or of having engaged in inappropriate behavior. Mediapart emphasizes that among the 10 new women who say they are victims, three were minors at the time of the events. One of them, aged 21 at the time (in 1995), would have sent a complaint on February 6, 2024 to the public prosecutor's office. A complaint which, however, had not yet been received on Wednesday, according to information from Le Parisien.

Contacted by Mediapart, Gérard Miller does not dispute any of these meetings, and affirms that he does not “question for a moment the emotion, the anger and the suffering” of these women. However, he denies having forced them and assures that he has always obtained their consent. The psychoanalyst, on the other hand, confides that he underestimated at the time the "dissymmetry" which existed between him, "a man of power", and these "younger" women.

The investigation by Elle magazine, published at the end of January, brought together numerous testimonies on the actions of Gérard Miller. The first collected is that of the journalist and director Muriel Cousin. The facts she is talking about date back to 1990 when she was 23 years old and began her career as a freelancer for “Globe” magazine. It is in the editorial office of the media that they meet and when the psychoanalyst announces that he is looking for help for an article on hypnosis, Muriel Cousin volunteers. She declares to Elle that she was touched during this hypnosis session. She also says: "It never occurred to me to file a complaint. At the time, that wasn't done."

The second woman to file a complaint against Gérard Miller told Elle magazine that her attack occurred in 2004, when she was 19 and Mr. Miller was 55. The psychoanalyst allegedly invited the young woman and a friend to his home after being met at the end of a recording of the show On a tout très avoir on France 2. Gérard Miller would have offered a hypnosis session to the two young women. The young woman told the magazine about her inability to react to the psychoanalyst's actions, after her friend's departure, saying she was still in a daze.

Other testimonies describing similar actions were collected by Elle and date from the time when Gérard Miller held the position of screenwriter. Several actresses like Anna Mouglalis or Cécile Rebboah and others who preferred to remain anonymous tell how they found themselves in meetings that they consider inappropriate with the screenwriter. The latter regularly offered to help actresses prepare for their roles or offered them hypnosis sessions.

The third woman who accuses Gérard Miller of sexual assault was the babysitter of the psychoanalyst's eldest son. The facts date from 1993 when the young woman was 19 years old. She claims to Elle that she was also touched when Gérard Miller dropped her off at her house by car.

Gérard Miller, psychoanalyst and columnist on France Inter and France 2, screenwriter and also professor of philosophy at Paris-8 University, denies all the accusations against him. When interviewed by Elle, he said he “never sexually abused anyone under any circumstances.”