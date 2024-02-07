Gérard Miller accused of rape and sexual assault: more than forty women blame the psychoanalyst

Three women already accused the psychoanalyst of sexual assault committed under hypnosis in an investigation published on January 31. According to new testimonies, there are now 41 of them to blame him.

On January 31, Elle magazine revealed in an investigation that three women accused Gérard Miller of rape and sexual assault while they were under hypnosis. The main person concerned then denied the facts in a press release sent to BFMTV, however recognizing the relationships and meetings which are part of “an unequal relationship”.

Tuesday February 6, it was Mediapart’s turn to make new revelations. The news site reported the testimony of 10 women, aged 16 to 21 at the time of the events they accuse the psychoanalyst of. Facts which allegedly took place between 1995 and 2016. Gérard Miller was then between 47 and 68 years old. Now aged 75, he was accused in these various testimonies of sexual assault or of having engaged in inappropriate behavior. Mediapart pointed out that among the 10 new women who claimed to be victims, three were minors at the time of the events. One of them, aged 21 at the time (in 1995), would have sent a complaint on February 6, 2024.

Contacted by Mediapart, Gérard Miller again did not contest any of these meetings, and claimed not to “question for a moment the emotion, anger and suffering” of these women. However, he denied having forced them and assured that he had always obtained their consent. The psychoanalyst, on the other hand, confided that he had underestimated at the time the “dissymmetry” which existed between him, “a man of power”, and these “younger” women.

This Thursday, February 8, She revealed that following her investigation no less than 41 women had contacted the reaction. By discovering the testimonies, they would have “felt like they were reading their story”. Among them, 18 would have accused the psychoanalyst of rapes and sexual assaults that occurred between 1993 and 2020. The others would have rather mentioned attempted assaults. The majority of them reported having a meeting at the Parisian home of Gérard Miller with, in most cases, a hypnosis session. As revealed by Mediapart, some of the alleged victims are believed to be minors. Some have also accused him of having shown a certain interest in their virginity. Gérard Miller also reacted to the announcement of the publication of these new testimonies.

The investigation by Elle magazine, published at the end of January, brought together numerous testimonies on the actions of Gérard Miller. The first collected was that of the journalist and director Muriel Cousin. The facts she spoke about date back to 1990 when she was 23 years old and began her career as a freelancer for Globe magazine. It is in the editorial office of the media that they meet and when the psychoanalyst announces that he is looking for help for an article on hypnosis, Muriel Cousin volunteers. She declared to Elle that she had been touched during this hypnosis session. She also explained: "It never occurred to me to file a complaint. At the time, that wasn't done."

The second woman to file a complaint against Gérard Miller told Elle magazine that her attack occurred in 2004, when she was 19 and Mr. Miller was 55. The psychoanalyst allegedly invited the young woman and a friend to his home after having met at the end of a recording of the show On a tout être on France 2. Gérard Miller would have offered a hypnosis session to the two young women. The young woman told the magazine about her inability to react to the psychoanalyst's actions, after her friend's departure, saying she was still in a daze.

Other testimonies describing similar actions were collected by Elle and date from the time when Gérard Miller held the position of screenwriter. Several actresses like Anna Mouglalis or Cécile Rebboah and others who preferred to remain anonymous told how they found themselves in meetings that they considered inappropriate with the screenwriter. The latter regularly offered to help actresses prepare for their roles or offered them hypnosis sessions.

The third woman who accused Gérard Miller of sexual assault had been the babysitter of the psychoanalyst's eldest son. The facts date back to 1993 when the young woman was 19 years old. She claimed to Elle that she too had been touched when Gérard Miller had dropped her off at her house by car.

One of the youngest women who testified was a high school student at the time of the events. She would have contacted Gérard Miller for an interview for the high school newspaper. She then assured that the psychoanalyst would have forced him to perform oral sex on her.

Gérard Miller, psychoanalyst and columnist on France Inter and France 2, screenwriter and also professor of philosophy at Paris-8 University, denies all the accusations against him. When interviewed by Elle, he said he “never sexually abused anyone under any circumstances.”