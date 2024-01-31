Gérard Miller accused of rape and sexual assault: his reaction after the testimonies of several women

Three women accuse the psychoanalyst of sexual assault committed under hypnosis in an investigation published this Wednesday, January 31. In a press release, Gérard Miller denied the facts, but nevertheless recognized “an unequal relationship”.

Psychoanalyst and columnist Gérard Miller is in turmoil. Several women accuse him of rape and sexual assault while they were under hypnosis, reveals an investigation conducted by Elle magazine and published Wednesday January 31. While three women reported their testimonies to the magazine, some of which mentioned facts which are not recent, the main person reacted strongly on Wednesday evening in a press release sent to BFMTV. Denying the facts with which he is accused, the famous psychoanalyst, now aged 75, nevertheless recognizes relationships and encounters which are part of “an unequal relationship”.

“There has never been anything that could be described as sexual assault or, worse, rape,” he assures, then referring to the case of the three women who testified: “As for concerns precisely the women who implicate me, if something displeased them when they were with me, I have no hesitation in affirming it: nothing that I perceived indicated to me that they wanted put an end to the situation, because otherwise I would have put an end to it right now."

Elle magazine's investigation brought together numerous testimonies on the actions of Gérard Miller. The first collected is that of the journalist and director Muriel Cousin. The facts she is talking about date back to 1990 when she was 23 years old and began her career as a freelancer for “Globe” magazine. It is in the editorial office of the media that they meet and when the psychoanalyst announces that he is looking for help for an article on hypnosis, Muriel Cousin volunteers. She declares to Elle that she was touched during this hypnosis session. She also says: "It never occurred to me to file a complaint. At the time, that wasn't done."

The second woman to file a complaint against Gérard Miller told Elle magazine that her attack occurred in 2004, when she was 19 and Mr. Miller was 55. The psychoanalyst allegedly invited the young woman and a friend to his home after being met at the end of a recording of the show On a tout être on France 2. Gérard Miller would have offered a hypnosis session to the two young women. The young woman told the magazine about her inability to react to the psychoanalyst's actions, after her friend's departure, saying she was still in a daze.

Other testimonies describing similar actions were collected by Elle and date from the time when Gérard Miller held the position of screenwriter. Several actresses like Anna Mouglalis or Cécile Rebboah and others who preferred to remain anonymous tell how they found themselves in meetings that they consider inappropriate with the screenwriter. The latter regularly offered to help actresses prepare for their roles or offered them hypnosis sessions.

The third woman who accuses Gérard Miller of sexual assault was the babysitter of the psychoanalyst's eldest son. The facts date from 1993 when the young woman was 19 years old. She claims to Elle that she was also touched when Gérard Miller dropped her off at her house by car.

Gérard Miller, psychoanalyst and columnist on France Inter and France 2, screenwriter and also professor of philosophy at Paris-8 University, denies all the accusations against him. When interviewed by Elle, he said he “never sexually abused anyone under any circumstances.”