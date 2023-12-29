Gérard Depardieu affair: who are the 600 artists who signed the “counter-tribune”?

More than 600 artists, signatories of a "counter-tribune", explain that they want to "refuse the trivialization of comments and actions such as those of Gérard Depardieu", indicted for rape and sexual assault.

“Breaking the law of silence”. Some 600 artists signed a “counter-tribunal” dedicated to denouncing “words and actions such as those of Gérard Depardieu” and their “trivialization” by part of the world of culture. Published Friday, December 29 by the left-wing collective Brains Unavailable, on a blog hosted by Mediapart, the “counter-tribune” is a direct response to the opinion piece in support of the French actor, indicted for rape and sexual assault.

Since its publication in the columns of Le Figaro on Monday December 25, the declaration of 56 people has been controversial. She expressed the idea that art was attacked when Gérard Depardieu was attacked. The signatories of the counter-tribune revolted at this argument: “as if the status of artist or talent justified singular treatment”. The 600 artists declared that the platform in support of the actor and the defense of President Emmanuel Macron, who had denounced a “manhunt” against Depardieu, “are so much spitting in the face of the victims of Gérard Depardieu but also of all victims of gender-based and sexual violence".

The authors call to "break the silence" and demand that justice does its job, although "we must also do ours. That of supporting the victims and not leaving aggressors, rapists, oppressors alone." . The counter-tribune denounces "the absence of listening and taking victims seriously within police and judicial institutions" and declares that "it is everyone's duty to refuse the trivialization of comments and acts such as those of Gérard Depardieu".

Before concluding: "we are here to remind you that art does not have to be made by idols outside of reality, art is not on the side of the whims of stars. Art refuses to submit to their system. Among the more than 600 signatories of the counter-tribune are the singers Pomme, Angèle, Imany, Louane and the rapper Médine. But also the actress Judith Chemla, the activist Rokhaya Diallo, the comedian and columnist on France Inter Waly Dia.