Gérald Darmanin: Olympics and then leaves?

Gérald Darmanin could leave his post as Minister of the Interior at the end of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Gérald Darmanin could leave Beauvau. Its “mission is to succeed in the Olympic Games” we can read in a report signed Le Figaro in Tourcoing, this Sunday January 14, 2024. “Afterwards, a cycle at the Ministry of the Interior will be achieved” he said. he warned. An announcement which may surprise, a few days after having been reinforced at the Interior during the last reshuffle. It also demonstrates the desire of number 3 in the government to keep control of his own political agenda.

“The Olympics will be the culmination of 3 and a half years of work, like an athlete prepares for 3 and a half years” explained the main person involved in the North this weekend. The door to a possible departure now seems wide open. The tenant of Place Beauvau took advantage of this "crowd bath" to find a little comfort in a territory he knows so well, after the stormy episode of the vote on the immigration bill: "Here, we congratulated me for not giving up and being courageous.”

For the moment, the objective of the Ministry of the Interior remains the security of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. "It has long been said that I was an impetuous young person. I am happy that people now say that I am someone one that is experienced and stable” we can also read in the columns of Le Figaro. For its part, the newly appointed Attal government would only be an “electroshock government designed to win the European elections” in his words. In other words, it would not necessarily be destined to last.

If a Minister of the Interior spends on average 813 days in office under the Fifth Republic, Gérald Darmanin holds the 7th longest mandate with 1,283 days at the head of Place Beauvau. Far behind Roger Frey (2,147 days, minister under De Gaulle), he is however getting closer to Nicolas Sarkozy (1,355 days) whom he could overtake if his mandate were to expire at the end of the Paris Olympics.