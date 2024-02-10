Gérald Darmanin announces a constitutional revision to abolish land law in Mayotte

Traveling to Mayotte, the Minister of the Interior announced on February 11 that President Emmanuel Macron will propose the end of land law on this island through constitutional reform.

Gérald Darmanin announced “the end of soil law (...) in response to the migration question”, this Sunday, February 11, in Mayotte, French department of the Indian Ocean. “The President of the Republic has instructed me to tell the Mahorais that we are going to take a radical decision which is the inclusion of the end of land rights in Mayotte in a constitutional revision,” explained the minister upon his arrival in the 'archipelago. The end of the right of soil means that "it will no longer be possible to become French if you are not yourself the child of French parents (...) we thus literally cut off the attractiveness that there may be in the Mahorais archipelago.

At the beginning of February, the Minister of the Interior had already announced a constitutional reform in 2024 to “change the rules of land law”. He then wanted a child born on the archipelago to be required to prove that both parents are in a legal situation “more than a year before his birth”. Gérald Darmanin stressed that "90% of births are not births from Mahorais", at the Mamoudzou hospital.

This “next constitutional change” could take the form of a “Mayotte” law, promised in 2021 then abandoned. "Mayotte Law" or constitutional revision, we have no idea what the executive wants and I observe that it does not have a majority in Parliament (...) the elected Mayotte representatives are still waiting for the president to organize the meeting on Mayotte that they requested in October", underlines the MP for Mayotte Estelle Youssouffa (Liberated, independent, overseas and territories, LIOT) He is in Mayotte as part of the "Wuambushu 2" operation which aims to fight "against illegal immigration". He is accompanied by the Minister for Overseas Affairs Marie Guévenoux. The security crisis will also be addressed during this trip.