GP Explorer 2: The Influencer Race is back. Where, with whom and how to watch it?

After making a huge splash last year for its first edition, the Formula 4 race disputed between influencers returns to Le Mans this Saturday, on the legendary Bugatti circuit.

[Updated September 8, 2023 at 11:10 a.m.] More than a million spectators gathered simultaneously on Twitch – a record at the time for the platform -, 82.5 million views on TikTok, 26.6 million views on YouTube, the first edition of the GP Explorer, run on October 8, 2022, had far exceeded all expectations. First of all, those of Squeezie, an essential figure of the young generation with his...18 million subscribers on YouTube. Specializing in video games, this content creator managed to transform the test of a crazy idea: organizing a Formula 4 Grand Prix between influencers. Its immense success, on the famous Bugatti circuit in Le Mans – used during the famous 24 hours – where 37,000 people came to watch the event, could not fail to have a follow-up. On May 3, the young videographer announced to his many subscribers that a second edition would be held, still on the famous Sarthoise route.

Opened three weeks later, the ticket office was taken by storm. In barely 30 minutes, the 60,000 tickets on sale found takers. This GP Explorer 2 will take place this Saturday, September 9, in the classic format of a car event with a qualifying session followed by a race. Like last year, participants will be divided into two teams - like Formula 1 - supported by sponsors highlighted on the single-seater packaging. The number of pilots has been reduced from 22 to 24, of which 11 will return. Note that rappers from the Marseille scene SCH and Soso Maness, sponsored by the Samsung brand, will come and rub shoulders with influencers.

A device worthy of a real race

Like last year's winner Sylvain Levy, host on the Vilebrequin YouTube channel where he offers humorous and educational content on automobiles, all the participants of this GP Explorer were entitled to intensive training sessions on the circuit Le Mans and several driving lessons to familiarize themselves with their cars. Usually reserved for young talents from karting, Formula 4s look like small Formula 1s and can reach 220 kilometers/hour. Supervised by real mechanics, all these budding drivers should once again benefit from maximum exposure.

The production of the first Grand Prix had also been worthy of a professional race. With around ten cameras positioned on the circuit, cameras on board each single-seater, a panel of commentators, interview staff, dozens of volunteer marshals, and production entrusted to Olivier Denis, who is none other than the director of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, every means had been implemented to make the event exceptional. This will still be the case this year, and everything seems to be in place for the second GP Explorer to once again bring together hundreds of thousands of fans, attracted by their favorite influencers, on the Twitch platform and on the Squeezie channel. What certainly make some motorsport broadcasters jealous.