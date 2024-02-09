Government meeting: Gabriel Attal wants to put his troops in order?

Gabriel Attal receives the members of his government this Saturday, February 10, finally in full force after almost a month of suspense. On the agenda: define priorities, timetable and method.

After several weeks of waiting and numerous twists and turns in recent days, Gabriel Attal has finally lifted the veil on his government. If the ministers had for the most part already been announced two days after his appointment to Matignon, the names of the delegated ministers and secretaries of state were revealed Thursday evening, putting an end to a suspense that had become almost cruel. With the team now complete, it will finally be time to get to the heart of the matter. And what better way to get into the swing of things than a little team meeting... on a Saturday morning?

The choice of date is not trivial. If the latest nominations have been a long time coming, there is now no question of wasting a minute! Enjoy a lie-in or weekend brunch! But then, what to expect from the government seminar on February 10, announced by Matignon on Friday? The objective of this meeting will be above all to define “the priorities for the coming months”, states Matignon in its press release, but also “the timetable and the method”. The “working seminar” is to bring together the 35 members of Gabriel Attal’s government, including the Prime Minister himself, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In broad terms, the executive has already made it known that it wishes to change its method by avoiding multiplying bills, due to lack of an absolute majority in the National Assembly. The idea will now be to favor the regulatory route instead. If there must be a bill, then it will be a matter of putting it into place, but giving ourselves the time to do it judiciously, underlines Le Figaro, the idea being to avoid reproducing the psychodrama of the immigration law . European elections in June oblige, it will also surely be a question of avoiding angry subjects in the coming months. However, Gabriel Attal has repeated it during his travels, he wants to move forward on several points and quickly. Note that it seems difficult to let go of an issue as burning as that of the farmers' crisis. Furthermore, Thursday evening on France 2, the new Prime Minister spoke pell-mell about access to care in all territories, the use of screens and even the implementation of his experiment concerning housing. In short, several subjects which should allow him to occupy the media field in the coming months, ideal in an electoral campaign context...