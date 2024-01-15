Government condemned for homeless people dying on the streets?

The deputies of La France insoumise filed a complaint to denounce "governmental inaction" after the death of several homeless people.

Last week, three people were found frozen to death in the streets of France: a woman in Carpentras (Vaucluse), a man in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine) and another in Sarcelles (Val-d'Oise). ). As part of the country experiences exceptionally cold temperatures, the danger for homeless people is high. So much so that the deputies of La France insoumise decided to put pressure on the government.

The LFi group of the Assembly "seizes the Court of Justice of the Republic for failure to assist a person in danger and endangering the lives of others against the ministers guilty of these tragedies, Elisabeth Borne in the lead" , announced Mathilde Panot on January 11 on X. “Government inaction kills,” again denounced the president of the group. A complaint was therefore filed against the government.

For his part, LFI coordinator Manuel Bompard called on BFMTV for "an emergency plan", "the requisition of empty accommodation" and "new accommodation places to ensure that there are no more of people who die from the cold.

To support the mobilization, rebellious MP William Martinet announced on X that he was going to spend “a few nights in a tent on rue Solferino” in Paris with Right to Housing activists. Mathilde Panot in turn indicated that she would join them on Tuesday evening. They will join a camp symbolically located near the Ministry of Housing, "in solidarity with the poorly housed and to demand the requisition of vacant housing".

In 2022, 624 people died due to poor housing, according to figures from the Morts dans la rue collective. France then had 330,000 homeless people, according to the Abbé Pierre foundation, twice as many as ten years earlier.