Gotham Knights: release date, game pass, coop... We take stock

Gotham Knights once again puts on the costume of the defenders of Gotham in an open-world adventure never seen before. We take stock of the game, its content, its pre-orders and its coop mode just below.

[Updated October 11, 2022 3:41 PM] Warner Bros. Games brings us a new release inspired by one of its cinematic universes. Gotham Knights arrives on October 21, an advanced release date for a project initially revealed in 2020, a rare occurrence in the video game industry today to be noted. Gotham Knights promises to be a large-scale experience in the city of Gotham, straight out of the studios of Warner Games Montreal, to which we owe the excellent Batman: Arkham City and Batman Arkahm: Origins. The proof that the studio masters its subject when it comes to the dark knight, although this time our hero is absent from the plot of Gotham Knights. We take stock of this open-world and cooperative action-RPG, just below.

We told you in the introduction, Gotham Knights is a unique experience, straight out of the Warner Bros Games Montreal studios, which have already offered us, among other things, the excellent Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Origins. Suffice to say that the studio knows about open-world games in Gotham. That's exactly what Gotham Knights is aiming for: an action-adventure RPG set in the open world of Gotham City. The game will be playable alone, or in two-player co-op, and you can play as one of the four heirs of Batman: Robin, Batgirl, Redhood and Nightwing in their quest to reclaim Gotham from organized crime and bloodthirsty mutants. Each hero has their own weapons and skills, so you will have to choose their character according to their style of play, melee enthusiasts will opt for Nightwing and Robin instead, while those who prefer firearms will rather go to Redhood. The game will also include different ways to customize your character, damage indicators and epic boss fights against big names in the DC universe.

To answer this question very quickly, yes Gotham Knights will integrate a cooperation mode on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game immerses you in the shoes of the heirs of the dark knight, so out of the question not to work as a team! Originally intended for 4 players, the game has been redesigned to offer a complete two-player adventure, taking you and your friend through the story and world of Gotham Knights from start to finish.

So far, no mention has been made of Gotham Knights coming to Xbox Game Pass. Phil Spencer's offer is not particularly known for its proximity to Warner Games games, which are traditionally close to the Playstation universe. In addition, no mention has been made of an upcoming addition of Gotham Knights in the Xbox Game Pass.

Originally announced two years ago, Gotham Knights saw its release penalized both by the health crisis and its intention to cover two generations of consoles at the same time. Indeed, Gotham Knights is planned to be released on both Playstation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S, and both on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. A promise that can lead to development difficulties for the game to comply with the technical specificities of old consoles. Warner has set the game's official release date for October 21.