Gotham Knights: release date, co-op, Game Pass... We've got it all covered

Gotham Knights arrives at the end of next month, a boon for all fans of the dark knight universe, who will be able to discover this new title alone or in cooperation. We take stock of this highly anticipated release.

[Updated September 28, 2022 at 1:29 p.m.] Warner Bros Games is offering us a stay in Gotham City this October 2022. The studio's new creation, Gotham Knights, arrives on October 25, and intends to shake up the open-world genre with its particular universe. Indeed, in Gotham Knights, you embody the four heirs of Batman, the dark knight having mysteriously perished a few months before the start of the plot. Robin Batgirl, Redhood and Nightwing will be your companions in this new adventure that will be found on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. It is also the PC version that has been honored in a brand new trailer.

We told you in the introduction, Gotham Knights is a unique experience, straight out of the Warner Bros Games Montreal studios, which have already offered us, among other things, the excellent Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Origins. Suffice to say that the studio knows about open-world games in Gotham. That's exactly what Gotham Knights is aiming for: an action-adventure RPG set in the open world of Gotham City. The game will be playable alone, or in two-player co-op, and you can play as one of the four heirs of Batman: Robin, Batgirl, Redhood and Nightwing in their quest to reclaim Gotham from organized crime and bloodthirsty mutants. Each hero has their own weapons and skills, so you will have to choose their character according to their style of play, melee enthusiasts will opt for Nightwing and Robin instead, while those who prefer firearms will rather go to Redhood. The game will also include different ways to customize your character, damage indicators and epic boss battles against big names in the DC universe.

Gotham Knights offers us a dive into the sinister world of Gotham City, a universe full of danger where fighting crime alone can be complex. This is why the game will fully integrate a two-player co-op mode. We could even push the plug a little further, hoping for a cooperation mode for up to four players, information from the Playstation Store, which has since been corrected (back to two players max). A boon for players who can therefore roam the streets of Gotham City alone or accompanied.

So far, no mention has been made of Gotham Knights coming to Xbox Game Pass. Phil Spencer's offer is not particularly known for its proximity to Warner Games games, which are traditionally close to the Playstation universe. In addition, no mention has been made of an upcoming addition of Gotham Knights in the Xbox Game Pass.

Originally announced two years ago, Gotham Knights saw its release penalized both by the health crisis and its intention to cover two generations of consoles at the same time. Indeed, Gotham Knights is planned to be released on both Playstation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S, and both on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. A promise that can lead to development difficulties for the game to comply with the technical specificities of old consoles. Warner has set the game's official release date for October 25.